Gators No. 11 in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll (UAA Communications)
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon

Florida debuts in the Top-15 of the poll for the 33rd consecutive year



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida will open the 2024 season ranked No. 11th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)/TARAFLEX Preseason Division I Top-25 poll, as announced Monday.


With the No. 11 spot, the Gators up their streak to 33 consecutive years of ranking in the Top-15 of the AVCA preseason poll – the third-longest streak in the nation (Nebraska, Stanford – only Nebraska’s is still currently active).


Florida is set to face seven ranked opponents during the 2024 campaign, including four opponents in the Top-15: No. 1 Texas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 15 Tennessee.



The Gators head west to kick off their 2024 campaign in Colorado from Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. UF’s first matchup will be Colorado State on Friday in Fort Collins, CO before traveling to Greeley, CO on Saturday to face Northern Colorado. Florida will close out its first weekend on play against Michigan State on Sunday.




2024 AVCA Preseason Poll

Rank

Institution (First Place Votes)

Points



1

Texas (46)

1,503



2

Nebraska (15)

1,474



3

Wisconsin

1,391



4

Pittsburgh

1,338



5

Stanford

1,228



6

Louisville

1,221



7

Penn State

1,005



8

Purdue

986



9

Kentucky

963



10

Oregon

943



11

Florida

870



12

Creighton

811



13

Kansas

691



14

Georgia Tech

665



15

Tennessee

650



16

BYU

547



17

Arizona State

430



18

Minnesota

358



19

Arkansas

334



20

Florida State

309



21

USC

300



22

Dayton

269



23

Baylor

244



24

Marquette

233



25

Georgia

187


Season and single-game tickets


Click here to check out the full 2024 schedule

KICKOFF2024 promotion:

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through: 8.23.24

New subscribers Click Below:

KICKOFF2024 PROMOTION

