Gators No. 11 in AVCA Preseason Coaches Poll
Florida debuts in the Top-15 of the poll for the 33rd consecutive year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida will open the 2024 season ranked No. 11th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)/TARAFLEX Preseason Division I Top-25 poll, as announced Monday.
With the No. 11 spot, the Gators up their streak to 33 consecutive years of ranking in the Top-15 of the AVCA preseason poll – the third-longest streak in the nation (Nebraska, Stanford – only Nebraska’s is still currently active).
Florida is set to face seven ranked opponents during the 2024 campaign, including four opponents in the Top-15: No. 1 Texas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 15 Tennessee.
The Gators head west to kick off their 2024 campaign in Colorado from Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. UF’s first matchup will be Colorado State on Friday in Fort Collins, CO before traveling to Greeley, CO on Saturday to face Northern Colorado. Florida will close out its first weekend on play against Michigan State on Sunday.
2024 AVCA Preseason Poll
Rank
Institution (First Place Votes)
Points
1
Texas (46)
1,503
2
Nebraska (15)
1,474
3
Wisconsin
1,391
4
Pittsburgh
1,338
5
Stanford
1,228
6
Louisville
1,221
7
Penn State
1,005
8
Purdue
986
9
Kentucky
963
10
Oregon
943
11
Florida
870
12
Creighton
811
13
Kansas
691
14
Georgia Tech
665
15
Tennessee
650
16
BYU
547
17
Arizona State
430
18
Minnesota
358
19
Arkansas
334
20
Florida State
309
21
USC
300
22
Dayton
269
23
Baylor
244
24
Marquette
233
25
Georgia
187
