Florida debuts in the Top-15 of the poll for the 33rd consecutive year









GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida will open the 2024 season ranked No. 11th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)/TARAFLEX Preseason Division I Top-25 poll, as announced Monday.





With the No. 11 spot, the Gators up their streak to 33 consecutive years of ranking in the Top-15 of the AVCA preseason poll – the third-longest streak in the nation (Nebraska, Stanford – only Nebraska’s is still currently active).





Florida is set to face seven ranked opponents during the 2024 campaign, including four opponents in the Top-15: No. 1 Texas, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 14 Georgia Tech and No. 15 Tennessee.









The Gators head west to kick off their 2024 campaign in Colorado from Aug. 30 – Sept. 1. UF’s first matchup will be Colorado State on Friday in Fort Collins, CO before traveling to Greeley, CO on Saturday to face Northern Colorado. Florida will close out its first weekend on play against Michigan State on Sunday.













2024 AVCA Preseason Poll

Rank

Institution (First Place Votes)

Points









1

Texas (46)

1,503









2

Nebraska (15)

1,474









3

Wisconsin

1,391









4

Pittsburgh

1,338









5

Stanford

1,228









6

Louisville

1,221









7

Penn State

1,005









8

Purdue

986









9

Kentucky

963









10

Oregon

943









11

Florida

870









12

Creighton

811









13

Kansas

691









14

Georgia Tech

665









15

Tennessee

650









16

BYU

547









17

Arizona State

430









18

Minnesota

358









19

Arkansas

334









20

Florida State

309









21

USC

300









22

Dayton

269









23

Baylor

244









24

Marquette

233









25

Georgia

187





Season and single-game tickets





Click here to check out the full 2024 schedule