Gators No. 13 in Associated Press Poll

The Florida Gators held steady at No. 13 in the country according to the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Florida won its season opener over FAU 35-14 and will travel to Tampa to take on USF. Despite winning its opener, the Gators were leapfrogged by Penn State (win over Wisconsin) and Iowa (win over Indiana).

Florida's week three opponent, Alabama, remained No. 1 in the country receiving 59 of the possible 63 first place votes. Georgia, No. 2 in the country, received four first place votes after its win over Clemson. Texas A&M moved up to No. 5, giving the SEC three teams in the top five. The league has six teams ranked this week.