Florida football is a team to watch, according to a preseason poll released on Friday.

The NCAA.com released its preseason Top 25 and the Gators made the cut at No. 9 ahead of the 2020 season. SEC East rival, Georgia, came in at No. 5 in the rankings.

Here is the full rankings:

1. Clemson

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Georgia

6.Oregon

7. Oklahoma

8. Penn State

9. Florida

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Oklahoma State

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15.Michigan

16. Wisconsin

17. North Carolina

18. Minnesota

19. Southern California

20. UCF

21. Cincinnati

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Arizona State

The Gators are receiving some respect in some preseason national polls after finishing the season with 11 wins in 2019.

"The Gators have to solve rival Georgia. But Florida has gone 10-3 and 11-2 in Dan Mullen's first two seasons, including a pair of New Year's Six wins," NCAA.com said in its poll. "QB Kyle Trask took over for the injured Feleipe Franks and looked great with his 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Next season could very well be the time the Gators return to the SEC East perch."



Although the Gators are losing some veterans, including most of its veteran receiver corps, Lamical Perine, CJ Henderson and pass rushers, Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, UF is also set to return a lot of experience and talent this upcoming season. This experience should help Dan Mullen and company in the upcoming season.







