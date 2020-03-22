Gators No. 9 in NCAA.com preseason rankings
Florida football is a team to watch, according to a preseason poll released on Friday.
The NCAA.com released its preseason Top 25 and the Gators made the cut at No. 9 ahead of the 2020 season. SEC East rival, Georgia, came in at No. 5 in the rankings.
Here is the full rankings:
1. Clemson
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. LSU
5. Georgia
6.Oregon
7. Oklahoma
8. Penn State
9. Florida
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Oklahoma State
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15.Michigan
16. Wisconsin
17. North Carolina
18. Minnesota
19. Southern California
20. UCF
21. Cincinnati
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Arizona State
The Gators are receiving some respect in some preseason national polls after finishing the season with 11 wins in 2019.
"The Gators have to solve rival Georgia. But Florida has gone 10-3 and 11-2 in Dan Mullen's first two seasons, including a pair of New Year's Six wins," NCAA.com said in its poll. "QB Kyle Trask took over for the injured Feleipe Franks and looked great with his 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Next season could very well be the time the Gators return to the SEC East perch."
Although the Gators are losing some veterans, including most of its veteran receiver corps, Lamical Perine, CJ Henderson and pass rushers, Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, UF is also set to return a lot of experience and talent this upcoming season. This experience should help Dan Mullen and company in the upcoming season.