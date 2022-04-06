Gators & Noles Set for 6:00 PM Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

No. 7 Gators Welcome No. 2 Seminoles to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium

Florida holds the advantage in the all-time series with a record of 28-18 overall and 15-8 record at home.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The seventh-ranked Florida softball team is scheduled to host No. 2 Florida State Wednesday, April 6, at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The game is set to air on SEC Network at 6 p.m. with Beth Mowins and Michele Smith on the call.





The Gators (30-6) enter the midweek non-conference contest against the Seminoles (35-2) after the team secured their second SEC road series of the regular season at then-ranked No. 17 Auburn this past weekend. The Orange & Blue bounced back from a 3-1 defeat to open the series and won the final two games 7-6 and 3-0.





Senior right-handed pitcher was instrumental in securing the series as she hurled her second complete-game shutout of an SEC opponent this year. The Monticello, Fla. native is the only pitcher to post two complete-game shutouts in league play and also holds the lowest ERA among pitchers in conference play with a minimum 15.0 innings pitched at a 2.09 mark.





Offensively, Skylar Wallace enters the weekend with a .424 (40-for-94) with 43 runs scored, 32 RBI and 30 stolen bases. The Woodstock, Ga. native is the only player in the country with at least 40 hits, 40 runs scored, 30 RBI and 30 stolen bases. She is also only one of three players in the country with at least 40 hits and 40 runs scored - Janae Jefferson (Texas) and Mackenzie Fitzgerald (Tennessee Tech).





The Woodstock, Ga. native is just six stolen bases away from tying UF's single-season program record of 36, which was set by Kelsey Stewart. Stewart actually recorded 36 stolen bases twice in a season two times during her career.





The Seminoles enter the contest after a weekend sweep of ACC foe Virginia. FSU won 9-0 (6), 9-0 and 7-2. Their offense boasts a .309 average at the plate with two players batting above .400 in Kaley Mudge and Mack Leonard, along with Devyn Flaherty and Michaela Edenfield sporting averages above .350. FSU is led by Kathryn Sandercock (18-0) in the circle and Danielle Watson (11-2) as the duo has logged 192.1 innings pitched out of the 251.0 innings played. Sandercock sports a 1.02 ERA, while Watson checks in with 1.54 ERA.





After the Gators midweek against the Seminoles, the team will host another Top 5 ranked team in No. 5 Alabama this Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m.