Gators baseball secured a second win in the Marshall series on Saturday afternoon, shutting out the Thundering Herd 10-0.

The Gators got off to a slow start and didn’t hang up a run until the bottom of the fourth. With Kirby McMullen and Cory Acton sitting on first and second, sophomore Kendrick Calilao doubled down the left field line and racked up two RBI on Florida’s first hit of the game.

Calilao made his way to third on a ground out to first by Kris Armstrong. A wild pitch then sent him across home plate and put the Gators on top 3-0 heading into the fifth.

The Gators would go on to extend that lead in the next inning. Marshall pitcher Brady Choban was replaced with Ryan Capuano at the bottom of the fifth. He quickly walked Jud Fabian and the Gators saw their first out of the inning with a popup by Austin Langworthy. McMullen then doubled down the left field line and sent Fabian home. Gators had the comfortable 4-0 lead with one out and a runner on second.

Capuano walked Acton and Armstrong to load up the bases and another walk gave Josh Rivera an easy RBI with a score by McMullen.

Florida wouldn’t score again until the seventh, where they would put up five more runs.

Two walks had Armstrong and Rivera on first and second, and a single up the middle would give Armstrong time to get home. Marshall’s third pitching change of the game would send Austen Martinez to the mound. A single by Jacob Young allowed Rivera to score and sent Cal Greenfield to second. With only one out and runners on first and second, Fabian homered to right field sending all three home.

It was a good day for Florida pitchers, serving up Florida’s first shutout win of the season. Junior Jack Leftwich pitched through six innings and finished the night 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K. Sophomore David Luethje would take over the mound at the top of the seventh and pitched 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB and 1 K. Freshman Hunter Barco would take over for the eighth and freshman Brandon Sproat would close out the night.

Marshall would send five different pitchers to the mound and the Thundering Herd finished the night 8 H, 10 ER, 13 BB and 7 K.

Florida will look for the sweep against Marshall on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. ET.