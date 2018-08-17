GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida offensive line is a work in progress.

The first team line is well on its way in learning and developing under the new staff.

“For us, we’ve just been after every play getting on the ball," said senior lineman Fred Johnson. "That’s been a big thing with it. [Florida head] Coach [Dan] Mullen and [offensive line] Coach [John] Hevesy have been stressing to us. What they’ve been really saying if you can get to the ball you can get the defense off guard with some big, explosive plays off of it.”

However, on Thursday Mullen did not mince his words about where things stand with the rest of his line. The Florida head coach was happy with his first team, however, he wants his second and third team line to make more strides prior to the season.

“It's the depth there that I'm worried about, the acceleration of the next group of the next group of guys being ready to get on the field and not skipping the beat,” Mullen said. “That’s where I wish we were a little bit further along.”

“I think not even just the twos and the threes, all of us need to go out there and strain and give more relentless effort," said redshirt junior Nick Buchanan. "We just need to go out there and keep pushing.”

To be fair it is expected that under a new staff some things would be slower to take. On Thursday the media met with the linemen and they admitted that the game is quicker under Mullen.

“Honestly, the tempo, the tempo," said redshirt sophomore Jean Delance. "Getting on the ball, getting set, call the ID’s, get the fronts, know who you’re looking at."

“It’s quick, quick, quick, quick, get the ball, get on the ball, get set, make sure the defense is not lined up," said center Nick Villano. "Snap the ball and go. That’s the biggest thing.”

However, according to junior lineman Jawaan Taylor, the tempo is not the reason the second and third group have not moved over the hump.

"What we did in the offseason I feel like we prepared really well to be ready for the up-tempo offense," Taylor explained. "Sometimes it's just like mental focus and guys just have to dial in, that's all."

Focus. It really is that simple.

“I think it’s just overall the main thing is attention to detail," said Buchanan.

“Focus. It’s hot, you’re tired. You’ve got to be focused, get down in stance, you got to be in a fast tempo offense," said Delance. "You run a play, get back on the line. Look, who’s this guy, who’s this guy. So, that’s mainly the thing; it’s just mental focus".

"Everyone knows the plays, everyone knows what to do," added Villano. "It’s that concentration and focus every play.”

Again it goes back to what Mullen has continuously stated this camp, the team is progressing physically, however, they need to make strides mentally.

If the line does make those strides, the Gators are confident in their talents.

“I feel like this O-line can be great," said Johnson. "Because how the blocking schemes go. All the assignments in the run game and the passing, Coach Hevesy broke it down to us and let it really set in on our assignments and is really critical about our pass sets and out footwork. I think the offense can be really good.”



