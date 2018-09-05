GAINESVILLE, Fla – Kentucky has one of the most veteran defenses in the SEC. The Wildcats return eight starters including safety Mike Edwards and star linebacker Josh Allen.

“He’s pretty good,” Gators tight end R.J. Raymond, said of Allen. “He plays hard and knows his stuff so we’re excited to get that matchup see how we do against him.”

In the secondary the Wildcats have some big guys. Their two starting senior corners, Derek Baity Jr., and Lonnie Johnson, are 6-foot-3 and have a lot of game experience. They have started since they were freshmen.

However, if you ask Gators receiver Tyrie Cleveland, the Gators always have the edge.

“They’re very tall, but I feel like we got the edge because it’s Florida, you feel me, Florida is always supposed to win,” Cleveland said.“Just the speed over here is just ridiculous, so I feel like me and all the guys in the receiving room are going to be ready to go.”

The Wildcats feature a similar defense to the Gators, which can only benefit the Florida offense, who run against the 3-4 scheme every day.

“It’s something, our defense does a lot of what they do in terms of the three-down,” offensive line coach John Hevesy said. “We’ve seen it during camp. We’ve got to be able to pull things from camp. They line up the same way, they play differently. So being able to use those base things and make the adjustments for what they’re going to bring.

“But I think the one thing is you see them over the years, the last five or six years they’re playing with confidence and they’re getting better," added Hevesy about Kentucky. "That’s the biggest thing for them.”

Both teams are very familiar with one another. As mentioned above, the Wildcats return eight starters defensively. On the other side, the Gators return ten starters on offense.

“They play a lot of Cover 3,” Cleveland said. “I played them twice, so I’m very familiar with what they do. We just have to go out there and execute and be very detailed on the things we have to do on Florida’s offense.”

The Gators hold the longest active streak winning streak (in an annual competition) with 31 wins against the Wildcats, but that record was nearly snapped last season.

“They have a lot of talented players, a lot returning starters, and very veteran defense with guys who have played a lot of football,” head coach Dan Mullen said.

“They’re gonna be good,” Raymond said. “They’re gonna play hard, they’re gonna play tough. They always give us a tough matchup every single year no matter how good one team is or how good they are going into the season. They always give us a tough matchup and it’s always a fun game. We’re gonna expect them to play hard and give us their best shot.”