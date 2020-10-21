Ahjany Lee landed an offer Wednesday from Florida, the first SEC school to pull the trigger on the Rivals150 member.

He's one of the top rising juniors in the Class of 2022 and got the attention of Mike White's staff all the way from Byron, Minnesota.

A raw talent is the best way to describe Lee. He's listed at 6-foot-8, 195 pounds, giving him a pretty slight build with plenty of room to get bigger.

Lee is likely considered a 'stretch four' on the floor with his ability to handle the ball and step behind the 3-point line. He's also an intelligent passer around the perimeter and the block.

Lee currently holds three offers from Florida, Minnesota, and Iowa, with Kansas State and Wisconsin showing interest as well.