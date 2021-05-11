 GatorsTerritory - Gators offer 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver for basketball
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 18:36:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gators offer 2023 Rivals100 wide receiver for basketball

Declan Walsh
Staff Writer

Across the country, millions of young kids cling to the pipe dream of playing just one sport at the Division 1 level.

Incredibly, Florida basketball’s most recent offer, Rodney Gallagher III, plans to compete on both the hardwood and the gridiron in college.

“My football helps my basketball and my basketball helps my football,” Gallagher told Gators Territory. “I definitely want to play both.”

Florida offered Gallagher in April, after his Team Durant won the Pitt Jam Fest. The point guard now holds Power Five offers from Florida, Penn State, Illinois, Pitt and Wake Forest, but Gallagher is held in even higher regard on the football field.

The Pennsylvania native is a four-star cornerback who enjoys offers from Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State and is regarded as the best prospect in the state.

“My recruitment has really been blowing up for football lately,” Gallagher said.

Florida’s football program hasn’t reached out to Gallagher yet, but the 6-foot athlete expressed his interest in the university for both basketball and football.

Gallagher earned all-state recognition after averaging 19.2 points per game his freshman season, and a lot of his character on the court comes from his time in between the trenches.

“I’m a really hard worker and someone who plays to set up his teammates, Gallagher said when asked to describe his game. I think a lot of that mindset really comes from football.”

Gallagher demonstrated an impressive motor at the Pitt Jam Fest two weeks ago, fighting through screens and taking charges while flashing some finesse with a strong midrange game.

Gallagher hasn’t spoken with any members of the UF coaching staff, but he expects to in the coming days.

The sophomore hasn’t concerned himself with the practicality of playing two sports as he finishes out his AAU season and prepares for another year in the Laurel Highlands High secondary.

"I’m just going to do what’s best for me,”Gallagher said. “And wherever that takes me is all right."

