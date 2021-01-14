Gators offer highly-productive ball carrier in the 2022 class.
UF running backs coach Greg Knox recently extended offers to multiple running backs in the class of 2022, with one being Murfreesboro, Tennessee's Jordan Bryant-James.The four-star running back pos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news