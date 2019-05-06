Heading into the April live period Brush (OH) High School center John Hugley IV held three high major scholarship offers -- Penn State , Nebraska and Pittsburgh . One week after averaging 10.8 points and eight rebounds during the live period the three-star class of 2020 big man more than doubled his high major offers, including one from Florida.

“They saw him play in Atlanta,” said Brush head coach Chet Mason. “I think all of them (UF coaches) were there at one point, he was a guy they really liked and they pulled the trigger on him. It’s not hard with a big guy who is 6-foot-9, now that his body is better, he’s strong and rebounding well. He’s moving well, has good hands and good feet, that’s not a hard decision (to extend an offer).”

Mason who starred at Miami (OH), and was recently inducted into its hall of fame, has been the head coach at Brush for four seasons. His teams have compiled a 69-28 record during that time and in the 2018-19 season advanced to its first district title game appearance in seven years.

“John has been a three-year starter for us,” Mason said. “We finished the season 21-4, lost in the district championship game and our final ranking (by Cleveland.com) was number three. He averaged 17 points, 12 rebounds and one-and-a-half blocks this season. I’d have to look up his assists but I think he averaged two-and-a-half assists per game. One of his best attributes is his passing. We run the triangle offense at Brush. I played in the Lakers development team for one full year. You get a big man who can pass and you play off of him. He is a great passer and can score in the low post.”

Since Florida offered on Hugley on Wednesday the No. 141 ranked prospect in the Rivals150 has added offers from Kansas State, Iowa, Florida State and Cincinnati. Coach Mason says his phone has been ringing steadily with calls about Hugley.

“Some other ones are calling in every day. A couple of ACC, Big Ten and Big East schools,” said Mason.