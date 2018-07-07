Gators offer 'surreal' for talented 2021 athlete Julien Simon
Julien Simon continues to see his stock rise. The talented 2021 athlete from Tacoma (Wa.) Lincoln has already reeled in a few offers to date: Tennessee, Colorado, Oregon, USC, Utah and Florida. "I ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news