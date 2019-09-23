GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Southeastern Conference dished out its weekly honors on Monday afternoon, and Gators offensive lineman Brett Heggie was included.

Not only did the Mount Dora native earn his 11th career start on Saturday, but he is now the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after manufacturing a strong performance against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Heggie, a redshirt junior, graded out with a team-high 95 percent and was part of a Gators offensive line that amassed 441 yards of total offense. UF racked up 313 yards through the air, and has thrown for at least 250 yards in all four games this year.

The last time Florida posted four consecutive 250-yard passing games was back during the 2007 season.

Up next for the Gators is Saturday's 4:00 p.m. kickoff against Towson, with the SEC Network televising the action.

** Not a member of a GatorsTerritory? **

Using promo "Gators341," purchase a monthly subscription at @GatorsTerritory and then receive two additional months for FREE!

New Users: https://florida.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Gators341

Registered Users: https://florida.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Gators341