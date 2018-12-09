Three-star offensive lineman Ethan White is less than a week removed from welcoming John Hevesy into his home for a visit, but was also one of 14 official visitors on UF's campus this weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound White, who strapped up the pads at Clearwater (Fla.) High as a senior, relished the opportunity to grow closer to future teammates and played the role of recruiter while in town as well.

"It was great hanging out with the other recruits and all the commits and stuff," White told GT's Joseph Hastings. "Getting to spend time with some of the players that are here now was great and seeing who my future teammates are going to be and what they are going to be like.

"I was focused mainly on the o-line, so the guy I was talking to was (FSU commit) Dontae Lucas. Most of the time was spent with other commits just trying to get to know them as well.

"I think we can get him," White added in regards to Lucas. "I think there's a good chance we can get him."