Gators OL commit Richie Leonard ready to make a splash as mid-year enrollee
Another weekend, another jam-packed official visitors list for Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators, who just finished hosting a total of eight prospects.
Included in that group was Cocoa (Fla.) offensive lineman and Gators commit, Richie Leonard, the 14th-ranked offensive guard on Rivals.
** Not a member of GatorsTerritory? **
Use promo code "GT30" to receive 30 days of FREE premium access!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news