Gators OL commit Riley Simonds is '100 percent' committed to Florida

Dan Mullen's staff has certainly been putting forth the effort and making their rounds all across the map with in-home visits taking place nearly each day, and Tuesday was no different.

The Gators still have work to do with some prospects who remain uncommitted during the final stretch, but a flurry of commits recently played host to the staff as well, with one being Riley Simonds.

Simonds, a product of powerhouse Buford (Ga.) High, checks in as the nation's 19th-ranked guard and has been committed to the Gators since June.

