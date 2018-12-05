Dan Mullen's staff has certainly been putting forth the effort and making their rounds all across the map with in-home visits taking place nearly each day, and Tuesday was no different.

The Gators still have work to do with some prospects who remain uncommitted during the final stretch, but a flurry of commits recently played host to the staff as well, with one being Riley Simonds.

Simonds, a product of powerhouse Buford (Ga.) High, checks in as the nation's 19th-ranked guard and has been committed to the Gators since June.