Gators OL enters the transfer portal

A second Gators player entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday morning.

Gerald Mincey, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, is now looking for a new home on the collegiate level, sources tell Gators Territory. Defensive lineman Dante Lang entered the portal this morning as well.

This fall, the 6-foot-6 Mincey has appeared in nine games. He played in one game during the 2020 season as well, which was the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma.

A former three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons, Mincey was expected to be in the mix for a starting job in future seasons. He primarily played offensive tackle but possesses the versatility to slide inside as well.

During his high school days, Mincey earned scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Kentucky and N.C. State among others.

