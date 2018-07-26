Another Gator in the trenches has made his way to the national scene by being presented with some preseason recognition on Thursday morning.

Fred Johnson, who participated in 11 games a season go, with 10 of those appearances being starts at right guard, was just named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, as the National College Football Awards Association announced Thursday.

A product of West Palm Beach, Johnson is one of 106 players under consideration for the prestigious award. Johnson, a family, youth and community major, has been a versatile piece along UF's offensive line over the past three seasons, starting 20 games at both right guard and right tackle.

The following statement was provided to the media on Thursday.

"The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented annually by the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach Florida. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement."

The 2018 recipient will be announced on Dec. 4 during a press conference at the National Football Foundation in New York City. The trophy will then be presented on Feb. 15, 2019 at the 50th All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

