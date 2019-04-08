GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Everyone knows by now Florida’s biggest question marks lie along the offensive line. They are inexperienced and young, but one of the few veterans, Brett Heggie, has taken on a leadership role in order to help guide this unit.

“In the off season, it was really just getting the younger guys together to work on things,” Heggie said.

“You know, different steps. Because, you know, they're 17 years old. They haven't seen any of the things that coach Hev wants done. So I was just trying to give them a head start before spring ball starts. So just doing things like that.”

As spring practice began, Heggie’s presence became better known and the entire group understands he is a guy to look to for guidance and leadership.

“Brett has a strong voice,” fellow lineman Nick Buchanan said. “You know what, that goes… offseason he had that same voice. After he came back, he still has the same voice and it translates to the field.”

The line is now nearing the end of spring practice, and they have grown a lot, especially the early enrollees, but there is still a long ways to go in terms of true readiness for the season.

Offensive line coach John Hevesy has had his fair share of hair-pulling moments as the line learns the system and grows together as a unit, but for Heggie it’s been good time.

“It’s fun, you know,” Heggie said. “I think it’s fun to kind of show them how to do different things. And then while I’m showing them, I’m also improving myself because I got to do it, you know? So, it’s repetition.”

A lot of players lead by example, and there have been plenty of great leaders that have done that. But when it comes to the offensive line you cannot just lead by example. There is too much communication and chemistry needed to make a line succeed.

Heggie wasn’t always the big vocal guy when he first arrived in Gainesville, but he recognizes that this group needs somebody to help light the way for guys just arriving to college.

“Just trying to get those guys accustomed to being here,” Heggie said. “You know, there’s a certain way to do things.

“Whether it be in the weight room or going to school on time and tutoring. It’s a lot going on that they’re not used to, so I enjoy it. They’re really - they’ve done a good job since they’ve gotten here. They’re just young.”