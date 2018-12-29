Last month, the Florida Gators saw defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, after their 41-15 win over the Michigan Wolverines in the Peach Bowl, Florida received news that another junior will be leaving the program.

Jawaan Taylor announced via Twitter a few hours after the game concluded that he was declaring for the draft. Taylor, who strapped up the pads 37 times for the Gators, gave praise to a number of people for helping him achieve his goals:

“First and foremost, let me give thanks to God for all of my blessings,” Taylor said in his tweet. “Looking back, I have been very fortunate to have had so many wonderful people guide me to where I am today, and it starts with my amazing family who, no matter what, are there for me and have always been super supportive towards me from day one!”

“As for these past few years, I have enjoyed the truly remarkable experience of being a Florida Gator, where my teammates have made me a better player each and every day.”

The projected first-round pick also mentioned the contributions of all the coaches he learned from during his time at UF. Before he announced his decision in his closing statements, Taylor highlighted Florida’s fan base for continuing to stick by the team:

“Lastly, I want to thank Gator Nation for being the most loyal and supportive fans in the country!” Taylor said. “My journey as a Florida Gator has prepared me to take that next step, and I therefore announce that I will forego my senior season and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft.”

The Gators’ starting offensive line will experience a shakeup next year as starters Fred Johnson, Martez Ivey, and Tyler Jordan will be graduating. Dan Mullen’s staff signed seven offensive linemen during this recruiting cycle to add more depth to a position group that will look significantly different next year.