GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- An unstable offensive line has been a point of vulnerability for the Gators this year. But now after playing their best game of the season, they’re making strides to be great every time they hit the field.

“They're grasping it and they're working together, which is a huge thing,” said offensive line coach John Hevesy.

The line is young, and chemistry takes time. But they’ve done a better job as the season progresses to become a cohesive threat. Now, they’ve got something to prove against SEC rival Georgia.

“[Georgia is] fast, physical and aggressive,” said center Nick Buchanan. “They’re an SEC front seven. They’re going to come out and they’re going to give you looks that you expect. They’re a good defense, they play hard, they execute their assignments. It’s going to be a good test, a good matchup.”

Buchanan has made a big impact on the line this year. His coaches praise his leadership skills, specifically his ability to look out for everyone on the line and make sure they’re ready to go.

Against Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs, that’ll be especially important.

“They're in the right place and you see the talent they have on defense,” said Hevesy. “He gets them in the right place, right time. They've always been a good tackling team, always been a very aggressive team, but then they play hard with great fundamentals, which is a great combo.”

Georgia’s defense has 16 sacks on the season and five forced fumbles. They also have an impressive pass defense, so this game won’t be a cake walk for the Gators. The line will have to stay in the right mindset and not get down on themselves if things start heading in the wrong direction.

Buchanan thinks that’s a category they’ve made a lot of progress in this season.

“Having the mental toughness to go out there every day and execute the details and the game plan Coach puts forward,” he said. “No matter what happens in the game just keep your head up and focus on the next play.”

Coming off of this bye week, it’s given the Gators the chance to regroup and get ready for the last four games of the year. The o-line is healthy and will have to be at the top of their game to bring home a win from Jacksonville.

“All our focus is on coming out in practice every day with the intensity and the attitude where you get to work,” said Buchanan.