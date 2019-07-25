GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida's offensive line is expected to receive a big boost.

According to Gators head coach Dan Mullen, Noah Banks is anticipated to be back for fall camp on Friday.

"He's got a couple other things he's still working on, but I know he wants to get back with the team," said Mullen at Florida's media day on Thursday. "He's on our training camp roster to report to camp when we report at five o'clock this afternoon. And I mean everything that I've been told we're on track that he's going to be set ready to practice tomorrow."

This is great news for the Gators, who really need the experienced depth on the offensive line - after losing four of their five starters this offseason.

Banks suffered an epileptic episode during a practice preparing for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in December. He did not participate in spring practice, however, Mullen says Banks started working closely with Director Strength and Conditioning Nick Savage as as soon as he was allowed to.

"One of the things he and I sat down and I think he knew we were a hundred percent behind him," recounted Mullen. "So went through all the spring, was real uncertain and then he came and he came back a hundred percent all in. It was him saying, I want to come back and play. Which was the mindset we needed to have.

"And I think it got down to, coach, okay, I missed a bunch of time, I got to get my body back right ready to go play. And I said, well, one of the things that we did great job within the transition and making sure he was comfortable and say, hey, I'm back with the team, is he did individual workouts with Coach Savage, to get himself back in shape before he went back with the team. And to make sure as he was working out he was comfortable ready to go back. And I think when he got back in shape with those individual workouts, started feeling really comfortable, he got back into the full team workouts and got ready to go."

That steady transition has helped Banks prepare for fall camp. Banks is a redshirt senior, who appeared in 12 games for Florida last fall.

Mullen did not hesitate in saying having Banks was "crucial part of the team."

"It is great for us to have him back," said Mullen. "I know that one of the main reasons we recruited him is looking at our roster and knowing that you're going to be in this situation he was going to be a critical part of the team and getting him healthy, being able to make sure that he's healthy to contribute is huge for us."

Stay tuned to Gators Territory as we continue to have coverage from Gators media day.