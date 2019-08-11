GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Noah Banks is stepping away from football.

The Gators offensive lineman made the tough decision to step away from the game due to medical reasons, announcing the news on his Instagram account Sunday afternoon.

"As most of you already know I’ve been living with epilepsy for about 6 or 7 years now. For several years after my first 2 episodes I didn’t experience anything else. Unfortunately within the past year and a half or so it’s seemed to come back around. I sat out this past spring and got cleared in the summer to come back. Unfortunately earlier this week after a normal practice I had another minor episode.

I have loved everything about this sport and the University of Florida because it introduced me to so many new people and life experiences that I never would have gotten otherwise. Earlier this week I made the decision to medically retire and hang it up. Thank you to everyone that i’ve met through this sport and continue to meet because i wouldn’t have changed it for the world!" Banks said in his statement.

The redshirt senior appeared in 12 games for the Gators in 2018. He was a member of of Florida's special teams unit as well as backup on the offensive line - he had his first start against Idaho. However, according to UF, Banks suffered an epileptic episode during Peach Bowl preparations and was sidelined.

Banks missed the entire of spring but after changing his course of treatment, was expected to return to the gridiron for fall camp. He did return for first practice, and was seen working with the twos, however, was limited soon after returning.

The Gators will now have to rely on the other linemen on their roster. The first team has been consistent since the spring with Stone Forsythe, Brett Heggie, Nick Buchanan, Chris Bleich and Jean Delance all lining up with the ones. However, the second time has seen a few guys rotate in. With Banks not able to come on, Richard Gouraige, Ethan White, Kingsley Eguakun, Tanner Rowell, Griffin McDowell, Michael Tarquin and TJ Moore will are the next men up.

