GatorsTerritory - Gators open new park with a win over Miami

Mother Nature made sure to be in attendance for the grand opening of the $65 million dollar Florida Ballpark on Friday night. After a nearly three-hour rain delay, the No. 1 Florida Gators opened their new home with a 7-5 win over No. 21 Miami.

Florida opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run in the first inning, marking the first hit and run in the new stadium.

Miami got after Mace in each of the next two innings.

Yohandy Morales doubled to start the frame and Mace walked Toral to put two on with no outs. Christian Del Castillo singled through the right side to tie the game before Mace would get out of the jam. He found himself back in trouble in the third, once again allowing the first two runners to reach base before recording an out. The Canes would load the bases with one out but Mace got a line out and struck out Toral looking to get out of the third inning.'

"I was excited to get that out for the team," Mace said after the game. "I put myself in that jam but I don't want to put that on the team. I was excited to not let those runs score."