Gators Open Regional Play Against Central Michigan

Florida begins its 37th appearance in an NCAA Regional against Central Michigan, who the Gators are 7-0 against all-time. GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida faces Central Michigan on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. in the team's opening game of the 2022 NCAA Gainesville Regional.

Friday night marks the first time Florida (39-22, 15-15 SEC) has gone head-to-head with Central Michigan (42-17, 30-7 MAC) since hosting the Chippewas in a three-game series from March 2-4, 2001. The Orange & Blue is 7-0 all-time against Central Michigan, including a 6-0 mark at home.

The Gators have scored 11-plus runs in three-straight games in the series. This will be the first time Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan has coached against the Chippewas

Pitching Matchup

Friday | 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Central Michigan

RHP Andrew Taylor (8-3, 2.81 ERA)

Florida

RHP Brandon Sproat (8-4, 3.59 ERA)

LAST TIME OUT

The Gators posted a 4-2 record at the SEC Tournament last week, making a trip to the championship game against No. 1 Tennessee. Outfielder Wyatt Langford (.391/.500/.739, two homers) and designated hitter Jac Caglianone (.364/.400/.591, one homer) were named to the SEC All-Tournament Team. The Gators picked up wins over South Carolina, No. 13 Arkansas, Alabama and No. 5 Texas A&M.

ANOTHER NCAA BERTH

Florida has now reached the NCAA Tournament in 14-straight seasons under O'Sullivan, which is the third-longest active streak in the country. The Gators own an all-time record of 116-80 (.592) in the NCAA Tournament. No SEC program has hosted more NCAA Regionals than Florida (10) since 2009. 2022 marks Florida's 37th NCAA Tournament berth and 18th time hosting.

SCOUTING THE CHIPPEWAS

Central Michigan is coming off a Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship and winners of three-straight games. The Chippewas have a 42-17 (30-7 MAC) record on the year that includes a 21-11 mark away from home and 2-4 at neutral sites. Central Michigan is batting .297/.419/.452 as a team with a 4.71 staff ERA backed by .974 fielding percentage.

HISTORY AGAINST THE FIELD

Florida has never faced Oklahoma, while the Gators are 2-2 all-time vs. Liberty. Florida and Liberty opened the 2022 season with a three-game series in Gainesville, with the Flames taking two of three.

UNHERALDED HEROES

As Florida dipped deeper into its pitching depth in Hoover, three notable arms rose to the occasion. First, it was right-handed pitcher Nick Ficarrotta firing 6 1/3 shutout innings of relief with six strikeouts to earn the win over Alabama on May 28, before left-handed pitcher Timmy Manning threw five scoreless frames with six strikeouts in his start against No. 5 Texas A&M later that night to earn the victory. It was Manning's first pitching appearance since April 5 - a span of 53 days. Left-handed pitcher Carsten Finnvold got the start in the championship matchup vs. No. 1 Tennessee on May 29, and did not allow an earned run across 4 2/3 innings, striking out a career-high six batters.

THE SPROAT OF SOMETHING NEW

Since the start of Florida's 16-5 turnaround, new staff ace Brandon Sproat is 4-0 with a 1.65 ERA, .193 batting average against, 27 strikeouts and just 22 hits allowed in 32 2/3 frames spanning five starts. Sproat has gone 5 1/3-plus innings in nine-straight starts and has thrown 5.0-plus innings in 12 of 15 starts this year while allowing three earned runs or less in 11 of those outings.

FUELED BY LANGFORD

An All-SEC Second Team outfielder, Langford is having an all-time great season at Florida. He leads the Gators in nearly every offensive statistic, including batting average (.363), on-base percentage (.457), slugging (.722), hits (85), home runs (23), runs scored (68), RBI (60) and on-base plus slugging (1.179). Langford's 23 home runs lead the SEC and rank T-ninth nationally, while his .722 slugging percentage ranks third in th SEC and T-19th in the country. His 23 homers rank T-second in a single season in program history. Matt LaPorta holds the all-time record with 26 in 2005. He has recorded multiple hits in 44.3% of Florida's games, owning 27 multi-hit games and 11 three-hit performances.

LANGFORD'S SEC RANKS

Langford ranks first in the SEC in homers, first in total bases (169), T-first in hits, T-first in runs, third with 152 total bases, third in slugging, fifth in RBI, seventh in batting average and eighth in on-base percentage.

ONE-TWO PUNCH

In 21 games since being moved to the leadoff spot, Langford is hitting .420/.547/.877 with 10 home runs, 32 runs, 18 RBI, 19 walks and seven strikeouts. He has reached base in 14 of 21 leadoff plate appearances (.667 OBP), and is hitting .588 (10-for-17) leading off games with four homers, one triple, one double and 10 runs. Outfielder Sterlin Thompson has performed well in the two-hole, sporting a .342/.485/.539 batting line with three homers, 21 runs and a team-high 21 RBI.

THE WINNING FORMULA

Since reshuffling the top of the lineup for the start of the Kentucky series (Langford, Thompson, Fabian, Riopelle), Florida is 16-5 overall including 13-5 against SEC teams. During that stretch, Florida is batting .276/.392/.502 as a team with 37 home runs and 79 total extra-base hits, scoring 7.2 runs per game while allowing only 3.7 runs per game. The pitching staff has clearly turned a corner in that period, evidenced by a 3.34 team ERA and .228 batting average against across 186 innings.

20-HOMER DUO

For the first time in program history, two Gators have eclipsed 20 home runs in the same season: Langford (23) and fellow outfielder Jud Fabian (22). Langford and Fabian boast the second-most home runs (45) of any two-player duo in the country, trailing only Matt Courtney and Andy Garriola of Old Dominion (52). They sit in sole possession of first and second in the SEC in homers.

Fabian already accomplished the 20-homer feat last year and is now one of two players (Brad Wilkerson, 1997-98) with back-to-back 20-homer seasons at Florida. Only six Gators have ever hit 20 home runs in a season in Orange & Blue. Florida is one of five teams in the country with two players with 20 home runs or more, alongside Old Dominion, Maryland, Wake Forest and Florida Gulf Coast.

HISTORIC HOME RUN PACE

Florida ranks T-eighth in the country with 110 home runs, which represents the program's third-highest total ever, as well as the most under O'Sullivan (2018 - 100). To move into second all-time, the Gators must pass the 2002 team's mark of 111 home runs (Record: 132, 1998).

RIOPELLE PACING SEC CATCHERS

Buster Posey Award semifinalist BT Riopelle leads all SEC catchers in slugging percentage (.577), home runs (15) and RBI (54). He owns a .308/.374/.577 slash line on the year, earning him First Team All-SEC honors at catcher.

NEELY DEALS

In eight starts since joining the rotation, Freshman All-SEC right-handed pitcher Brandon Neely owns 3.29 ERA, .195 BAA and 45 strikeouts across 41 innings.

THE FABIAN FILE

2021 All-American outfielder J. Fabian ranks second in the SEC with 22 home runs, eighth with 59 runs, T-13th with 53 RBI and second with 59 walks (T-third nationally). Fabian's strikeout rate is down 8.2% from last season's mark of 29.4%, sitting at 21.2% in 2022. Fabian currently sits on 54 career homers, which ranks fourth all-time at Florida. His next milestone will come at 55 homers, where Brad Wilkerson awaits in third all-time.

GENERATIONAL OUTFIELD

On May 12, D1Baseball released its updated list of top-100 outfielders in college baseball and Langford (No. 10), J. Fabian (No. 19) and Thompson (No. 27) all made the cut. Florida is the only team in the nation to have all three starting outfielders ranked inside the top 30.

STATE OF THE DEFENSE

Florida ranks 15th in the nation with a .980 fielding percentage.

THEY'RE MOCKING ME

In MLB Pipeline's most-recent '22 MLB Mock Draft, Thompson is projected to the Chicago White Sox at No. 26 overall. Over at The Athletic, Keith Law has J. Fabian going to the Houston Astros at No. 28 overall and Thompson to the Tampa Bay Rays at No. 29.

SULLY WINS 600TH

With a 13-6 victory to clinch the series over Alabama on March 19, O'Sullivan won his 600th game as Florida head coach – on the same day Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin accomplished the feat. 2022 represents O'Sullivan's 15th season as the head coach at Florida. During that time, O'Sullivan owns a 624-300 (.675) record, passing the legendary Dave Fuller (556-354-6) for the most wins in program history on March 9, 2021. O'Sullivan's .675 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches.

BALLPARK OF THE YEAR

Opened in 2021, the state-of-the-art Condron Family Ballpark was named Ballpark Digest's 2021 College Ballpark of the Year in December. Newly equipped with permanent outfield concessions and restrooms, Condron Family Ballpark features a 360-degree open concourse, shade structures for fans and high definition video and sound.

