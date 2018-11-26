Ticker
OT Michael Tarquin has 'awesome' in-home visit, faces 'very tough decision'

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
Dan Mullen and the Gators are exploring a number of options along the offensive front, and are hoping to fill those needs sooner than later with in-home visits currently in full swing.

One of those prospects in the trenches who remains a priority is four-star Miami commit, Michael Tarquin, the nation's 30th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Tarquin hosted Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Monday, and is returning to the Swamp this weekend for his official visit as well.

