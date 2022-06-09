Gators Partner with Fanatics and Topps for College Trading Cards Program





Florida is one of the first schools that has secured a multi-year, exclusive agreement starting in 2023 with Topps to create official trading card products combining official university trademarks with name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights from both current student-athletes and former players.

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Fanatics and Topps announced its college trading card program parenting with the Florida Gators on Thursday.

The program will feature both physical and digital trading cards with more than 100 of the top universities nationwide. These agreements will include both exclusive and non-exclusive co-branded trading card products, incorporating official university trademarks and featuring current student-athletes and former athletes playing in the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Additionally, later this year, Topps will kick off a scaled, non-exclusive program to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards showcasing current college football and basketball student-athletes. As part of the expanded offering, Topps has separately secured NIL trading cards rights with nearly 200 student-athletes that will be released under Topps' BowmanU brand beginning this fall.

Product will be available in hobby shops, Topps.com and big box stores.