GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Don’t underestimate the speed of a defensive lineman.

In last season's game against Tennessee, Vol running back John Kelly broke loose on a long run downfield. What appeared to be smooth sailing to the endzone was harshly interrupted by Jachai Polite. Polite ran down Kelly from his spot on the defensive line.

That’s impressive for anyone, let alone a defensive lineman.

And that was at 270 pounds.

Polite had potential, a lot of it, but weighing 270 pounds as a defensive end wasn’t cutting it.

Enter Nick Savage.

The new strength and conditioning coach Dan Mullen brought over from Mississippi State has been heralded for transforming the 2018 Florida Gators football team into physical specimens. Polite may be the biggest transformation.

“It's just been a miracle with Savage," Polite said.

One of the biggest reasons the junior from Daytona Beach lost so much weight, 25 pounds to be exact, was he gave up candy, specifically Swedish fish.

“I'm kind of too old for candy, so I had to slow down on that, focus on my future,” Polite said.

The change in his body type effected his position on the field. By cutting weight, and eliminating Swedish fish from his diet, he was moved from a 3-technique to defensive end. A position that better utilizes his speed as a pass rusher.

Football wasn’t the sport Polite fell in love with first though. Basketball was the center piece of his life growing up.

“I just knew I wasn't tall enough for basketball, so I just tried football," he said.

The transformation that he went through has caught the attention of his teammates. Polite is consensually considered one of the fastest players on the team.

"He's a wreck,” quarterback Feleipe Franks. “His energy level, you guys have seen it before, though; he's like an energy ball. You get him on the edge, he didn't get the sack, but the running back may be 10 yards down the field and he'll sprint, go tackle him.”

“At practice, he plays like he practices,” Chauncey Gardner-Johnson said. “His motor’s high and he doesn’t let anything go past him and we just keep it up for him.”

“One of the best d-ends right now in the SEC. and as the season go on, one of the best d-ends in the country. He got the size of Von Miller in him, Khalil Mack, he can do everything.”

The speed is something that Polite didn’t always have. Aside from his weight, his lack of hustle is something he has improved on.

“I used to slack a little bit, but over the years I've learned that hustling creates opportunities,” he said. “A lot of people don't want to be the one to hustle, so I'm going to do it. Make more plays."

The energy that he plays with has rubbed off on his teammates as well.

“They all go faster now,” he said, “they don't want me to make the play. Be the first one there, so it's all good at the end. It's better collectively."

In the season opener against Charleston Southern, he recorded four tackles for a starting defense that allowed three passing yards the entire game. That’s pretty impressive, if you ask me, regardless of the opponent.

However, this week against Kentucky, the challenge will be far greater. The Wildcats feature dynamic running back Benny Snell who rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Kentucky’s 35-20 win over Central Michigan last weekend.

“He's definitely a good running back,” Polite said. “But as always, we have to stop the run, so they can pass the ball, force them to pass it, but he's the best player on their team.”

The confidence among the Gators defensive unit is there though.

“Of course, we think we're going to win,” he said. “We know it, too."

The motivation that Polite has this season is directly related to him losing weight. He likes playing defensive end, where he played in high school, and intends to stay there.

"I don't even want to play 3 tech no more," he said.