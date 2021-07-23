 GatorsTerritory - Gators Picked Second in SEC Eastern Division
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-23 11:29:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Gators Picked Second in SEC Eastern Division

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

The Florida Gators were picked to finish second in the SEC East, according to the media assembled at SEC Media Days.

Florida received a total of 784 points, including seven first-place votes, while Georgia was selected as the division favorite with a total of 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Kentucky was third with 624 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC behind 84 first place votes. The Tide were also picked to win the Western Division with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633. Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West.

The media has only picked the correct SEC Champion eight times since 1992.


SEC Champion 
Team  Votes

Alabama

84

Georgia

45

Florida

1

Ole Miss

1

Texas A&M

1

Kentucky

1

South Carolina

1
Predicted order of finish in SEC East 
Team (first place votes) Points 

Georgia (124)

923

Florida (7)

784

Kentucky (2)

624

Missouri

555

Tennessee

362

South Carolina (1)

355

Vanderbilt

149
Predicted order of finish in SEC West
Team (first place votes) Column 2

Alabama (130)

932

Texas A&M (1)

760

LSU (1)

633

Ole Miss (1)

529

Auburn

440

Arkansas (1)

241

Mississippi State

217
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}