Gators Picked Second in SEC Eastern Division
The Florida Gators were picked to finish second in the SEC East, according to the media assembled at SEC Media Days.
Florida received a total of 784 points, including seven first-place votes, while Georgia was selected as the division favorite with a total of 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Kentucky was third with 624 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.
Alabama was picked to win the SEC behind 84 first place votes. The Tide were also picked to win the Western Division with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633. Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West.
The media has only picked the correct SEC Champion eight times since 1992.
|Team
|Votes
|
Alabama
|
84
|
Georgia
|
45
|
Florida
|
1
|
Ole Miss
|
1
|
Texas A&M
|
1
|
Kentucky
|
1
|
South Carolina
|
1
|Team (first place votes)
|Points
|
Georgia (124)
|
923
|
Florida (7)
|
784
|
Kentucky (2)
|
624
|
Missouri
|
555
|
Tennessee
|
362
|
South Carolina (1)
|
355
|
Vanderbilt
|
149
|Team (first place votes)
|Column 2
|
Alabama (130)
|
932
|
Texas A&M (1)
|
760
|
LSU (1)
|
633
|
Ole Miss (1)
|
529
|
Auburn
|
440
|
Arkansas (1)
|
241
|
Mississippi State
|
217