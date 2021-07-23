Gators Picked Second in SEC Eastern Division

The Florida Gators were picked to finish second in the SEC East, according to the media assembled at SEC Media Days.

Florida received a total of 784 points, including seven first-place votes, while Georgia was selected as the division favorite with a total of 923 points and 124 first-place votes. Kentucky was third with 624 points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC behind 84 first place votes. The Tide were also picked to win the Western Division with 932 total points, followed by Texas A&M with 760 and LSU with 633. Alabama received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West.

The media has only picked the correct SEC Champion eight times since 1992.



