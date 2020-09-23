No. 5 Florida was voted to win the Eastern division this season by SEC media members, the league announced Wednesday.

It's the first time the Gators have been predicted as East champs since 2010.

However, UF received the fourth fewest votes to win the SEC with just five of the 99. Alabama received 77 votes, while Georgia and LSU tied for second with seven votes each.

Florida was picked to win the East with 624 points, edging the Bulldogs by 11 points (613). UF received 53 first-place votes for the division, while UGA finished with 43.

The Gators also placed six players on the Preseason All-SEC team, including first-team selections Kyle Trask (QB) and Kyle Pitts (TE).

The second team included defensive lineman Zachary Carter and defensive backs Kaiir Elam and Marco Wilson, while linebacker Ventrell Miller made the third team.

Alabama led the league with 13 selections on the Preseason All-SEC Team, including eight on the first team. LSU placed 10 players, while Georgia had nine.