GatorsTerritory - Gators picked to win the SEC

Gators picked to win the SEC
The No. 1 Florida Gators have been picked to win the Southeastern Conference by a vote from all 14 SEC coaches.
Florida received 13 of 14 first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) in the East, with Vanderbilt earning O'Sullivan's first-place vote. Ole Miss was voted as the favorite to win the West with seven first-place votes. Mississippi State finished second (3 votes), while Arkansas and LSU each received two votes.
The coaches also voted on who would win the league and the Gators took home 12 of the possible 14 votes, again, coaches cannot vote for their own team.
The Gators also had four players named to the Coaches All-SEC teams. Jud Fabian lef the way on the first team, while Josh Rivera, Tommy Mace and Ben Specht found their way to the second team.
2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll
Eastern Division
1. Florida (13) - 91
2. Vanderbilt (1) - 79
3. Tennessee - 58
4. South Carolina - 55
5. Georgia - 51
6. Missouri - 28
7. Kentucky - 23
Western Division
1. Ole Miss (7) - 78
2. Mississippi State (3) - 73
3. Arkansas (2) - 72
4. LSU (2) - 63
5. Texas A&M - 36
6. Auburn - 32
7. Alabama - 31
() - First place votes
SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)
2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas
1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama
RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU
Second Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State
2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee
3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
SS: Josh Rivera, Florida
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama
OF: Cade Beloso, LSU
DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
SP: Tommy Mace, Florida
RP: Ben Specht, Florida