GatorsTerritory - Gators picked to win the SEC

The No. 1 Florida Gators have been picked to win the Southeastern Conference by a vote from all 14 SEC coaches.

Florida received 13 of 14 first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) in the East, with Vanderbilt earning O'Sullivan's first-place vote. Ole Miss was voted as the favorite to win the West with seven first-place votes. Mississippi State finished second (3 votes), while Arkansas and LSU each received two votes.

The coaches also voted on who would win the league and the Gators took home 12 of the possible 14 votes, again, coaches cannot vote for their own team.

The Gators also had four players named to the Coaches All-SEC teams. Jud Fabian lef the way on the first team, while Josh Rivera, Tommy Mace and Ben Specht found their way to the second team.