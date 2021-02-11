 GatorsTerritory - Gators picked to win the SEC
Gators picked to win the SEC

Nick de la Torre
The No. 1 Florida Gators have been picked to win the Southeastern Conference by a vote from all 14 SEC coaches.

Florida received 13 of 14 first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) in the East, with Vanderbilt earning O'Sullivan's first-place vote. Ole Miss was voted as the favorite to win the West with seven first-place votes. Mississippi State finished second (3 votes), while Arkansas and LSU each received two votes.

The coaches also voted on who would win the league and the Gators took home 12 of the possible 14 votes, again, coaches cannot vote for their own team.

The Gators also had four players named to the Coaches All-SEC teams. Jud Fabian lef the way on the first team, while Josh Rivera, Tommy Mace and Ben Specht found their way to the second team.

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason Poll

Eastern Division

1. Florida (13) - 91

2. Vanderbilt (1) - 79

3. Tennessee - 58

4. South Carolina - 55

5. Georgia - 51

6. Missouri - 28

7. Kentucky - 23

Western Division

1. Ole Miss (7) - 78

2. Mississippi State (3) - 73

3. Arkansas (2) - 72

4. LSU (2) - 63

5. Texas A&M - 36

6. Auburn - 32

7. Alabama - 31

() - First place votes

SEC Champion: Florida (12), Mississippi State (1), Vanderbilt (1)

2021 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team

First Team

C: Casey Opitz, Arkansas

1B: T.J. Collett, Kentucky

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Rankin Woley, Auburn

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

DH/UTL: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP: Devin Fontenot, LSU

Second Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Josh Hatcher, Mississippi State

2B: Max Ferguson, Tennessee

3B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

SS: Josh Rivera, Florida

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

OF: Owen Diodati, Alabama

OF: Cade Beloso, LSU

DH/UTL: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP: Tommy Mace, Florida

RP: Ben Specht, Florida

