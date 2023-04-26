Gators Place 72 on SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida placed 72 student-athletes on the 2023 Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll, announced Wednesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.





The 2023 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.





Florida's SEC champion men's and women's swimming & diving programs placed 28 and 21, respectively on the list. The men's 28 resets the program record, which was 23 in 2017-18.





Florida was one away from its program record with 12 from the 2023 SEC champion Gator gymnastics team earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.





Seven from women's basketball and four from the men's team earned spots on the Academic Honor Roll. The women's basketball total equals the program record for the fourth time and first time since 2005-06 season.





More Gators Academic Honor Roll notes:

* Two turned in 4.0 grade point averages - gymnast Leah Clapper and swimmer Ekaterina Nikonova.

* Trinity Thomas, the 2023 SEC Gymnast of the Year, makes her fourth appearance on the SEC Academic Honor Roll as she pursues a master's degree in Health Education & Behavior.

To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.





Name Sport Class Major

Colin Castleton Men's Basketball SR Education Sciences

Myreon Jones Men's Basketball SR Health & Human Performance Undergraduate Certificate

Alex Klatsky Men's Basketball SR Information Systems

Jack May Men's Basketball JR Sport Management

Zippy Broughton Women's Basketball GR Master's - Food and Resource Economics

Jordyn Merritt Women's Basketball JR Anthropology

Nina Rickards Women's Basketball SR Sport Management

Alberte Rimdal Women's Basketball SO Health Education and Behavior

Jeriah Warren Women's Basketball SO Criminology

Taliyah Wyche Women's Basketball SO Sport Management

Tatyana Wyche Women's Basketball SO Sport Management

Sloane Blakely Gymnastics SO Health Education and Behavior

Leah Clapper Gymnastics GR Master's - Entrepreneurship

Chloi Clark Gymnastics JR Sport Management

Brianna Edwards Gymnastics SO Psychology

Morgan Hurd Gymnastics SO English

Ellie Lazzari Gymnastics JR Psychology

Riley McCusker Gymnastics SO Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Payton Richards Gymnastics SR Family, Youth & Community Sciences

Savannah Schoenherr Gymnastics GR Master's - Sport Management

Halley Taylor Gymnastics GR Liberal Arts & Sciences Undergraduate Certificate

Trinity Thomas Gymnastics GR Master's - Health Education and Behavior

Leanne Wong Gymnastics SO Health Education and Behavior

Amro Al-Wir Men's Swimming JR Astrophysics

Peter Bretzmann Men's Swimming SO Geology

Ben Cote Men's Swimming SO Psychology

Jace Crawford Men's Swimming JR Construction Management

Mateusz Dubas Men's Swimming JR Architecture

Trey Freeman Men's Swimming SR Sport Management

Eric Friese Men's Swimming SR Management

Leonardo Garcia Varela Men's Diving SR Telecommunication

Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero Men's Swimming JR Geography

Brennan Gravley Men's Swimming SR Sport Management

Nicholas Hernandez-Tome Men's Swimming SR Hispanic & Latin American Language, Literature & Linguistics

Dillon Hillis Men's Swimming SR Geography

Wesley Hyde Men's Swimming JR Microbiology and Cell Science

Billy Jones Men's Swimming JR Electrical Engineering

Mason Laur Men's Swimming SO Sport Management

Oskar Lindholm Men's Swimming SO Psychology

Macguire McDuff Men's Swimming SO Computer Science

Alberto Mestre Men's Swimming SR International Business

Alfonso Mestre Men's Swimming SR Finance

Aryan Nehra Men's Swimming SO Economics

Advait Page Men's Swimming SR Sport Management

Brendan Peacock Men's Swimming JR Criminology

Raphael Rached Windmuller Men's Swimming SO Geography

Julian Smith Men's Swimming SO Biology

Anton Svirskyi Men's Diving JR Biomedical Engineering

Jack VanDeusen Men's Swimming JR Natural Resource Conservation

Kevin Vargas Men's Swimming SR Biology

Tyler Watson Men's Swimming SR Sport Management

Maha Amer Women's Diving SR Epidemiology

Anna Auld Women's Swimming SO Tourism, Events & Recreation Management

Talia Bates Women's Swimming SR Sustainability & the Built Environment

Elise Bauer Women's Swimming JR Health Education and Behavior

Micayla Cronk Women's Swimming SO Health Education and Behavior

Leah DeGeorge Women's Swimming JR Biology

Kathleen Golding Women's Swimming SR Civil Engineering

Molly Golding Women's Swimming SO Environmental Engineering Sciences

Mary Kelley Women's Swimming SO Health Education and Behavior

Madison Kolessar Women's Swimming JR Natural Resource Conservation

Carina Lumia Women's Diving SO Health Science

Katie Mack Women's Swimming SR English

Tylor Mathieu Women's Swimming SR Psychology

Elettra Neroni Women's Diving SO Criminology

Ekaterina Nikonova Women's Swimming SO Exploring Social & Behavioral Sciences

Caroline Pagac Women's Diving JR Psychology

Olivia Peoples Women's Swimming SO Biology

Allie Piccirillo Women's Swimming SR Health Education and Behavior

Amanda Ray Women's Swimming JR Biology

Aris Runnels Women's Swimming SO Criminology

Mabel Zavaros Women's Swimming JR Geography





