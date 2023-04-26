Gators Place 72 on SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida placed 72 student-athletes on the 2023 Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll, announced Wednesday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2023 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Florida's SEC champion men's and women's swimming & diving programs placed 28 and 21, respectively on the list. The men's 28 resets the program record, which was 23 in 2017-18.
Florida was one away from its program record with 12 from the 2023 SEC champion Gator gymnastics team earning SEC Academic Honor Roll accolades.
Seven from women's basketball and four from the men's team earned spots on the Academic Honor Roll. The women's basketball total equals the program record for the fourth time and first time since 2005-06 season.
More Gators Academic Honor Roll notes:
* Two turned in 4.0 grade point averages - gymnast Leah Clapper and swimmer Ekaterina Nikonova.
* Trinity Thomas, the 2023 SEC Gymnast of the Year, makes her fourth appearance on the SEC Academic Honor Roll as she pursues a master's degree in Health Education & Behavior.
To be recognized to the SEC Academic Honor Roll, each student-athlete must 1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution; 2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship; 3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution; and 4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Name Sport Class Major
Colin Castleton Men's Basketball SR Education Sciences
Myreon Jones Men's Basketball SR Health & Human Performance Undergraduate Certificate
Alex Klatsky Men's Basketball SR Information Systems
Jack May Men's Basketball JR Sport Management
Zippy Broughton Women's Basketball GR Master's - Food and Resource Economics
Jordyn Merritt Women's Basketball JR Anthropology
Nina Rickards Women's Basketball SR Sport Management
Alberte Rimdal Women's Basketball SO Health Education and Behavior
Jeriah Warren Women's Basketball SO Criminology
Taliyah Wyche Women's Basketball SO Sport Management
Tatyana Wyche Women's Basketball SO Sport Management
Sloane Blakely Gymnastics SO Health Education and Behavior
Leah Clapper Gymnastics GR Master's - Entrepreneurship
Chloi Clark Gymnastics JR Sport Management
Brianna Edwards Gymnastics SO Psychology
Morgan Hurd Gymnastics SO English
Ellie Lazzari Gymnastics JR Psychology
Riley McCusker Gymnastics SO Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Payton Richards Gymnastics SR Family, Youth & Community Sciences
Savannah Schoenherr Gymnastics GR Master's - Sport Management
Halley Taylor Gymnastics GR Liberal Arts & Sciences Undergraduate Certificate
Trinity Thomas Gymnastics GR Master's - Health Education and Behavior
Leanne Wong Gymnastics SO Health Education and Behavior
Amro Al-Wir Men's Swimming JR Astrophysics
Peter Bretzmann Men's Swimming SO Geology
Ben Cote Men's Swimming SO Psychology
Jace Crawford Men's Swimming JR Construction Management
Mateusz Dubas Men's Swimming JR Architecture
Trey Freeman Men's Swimming SR Sport Management
Eric Friese Men's Swimming SR Management
Leonardo Garcia Varela Men's Diving SR Telecommunication
Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero Men's Swimming JR Geography
Brennan Gravley Men's Swimming SR Sport Management
Nicholas Hernandez-Tome Men's Swimming SR Hispanic & Latin American Language, Literature & Linguistics
Dillon Hillis Men's Swimming SR Geography
Wesley Hyde Men's Swimming JR Microbiology and Cell Science
Billy Jones Men's Swimming JR Electrical Engineering
Mason Laur Men's Swimming SO Sport Management
Oskar Lindholm Men's Swimming SO Psychology
Macguire McDuff Men's Swimming SO Computer Science
Alberto Mestre Men's Swimming SR International Business
Alfonso Mestre Men's Swimming SR Finance
Aryan Nehra Men's Swimming SO Economics
Advait Page Men's Swimming SR Sport Management
Brendan Peacock Men's Swimming JR Criminology
Raphael Rached Windmuller Men's Swimming SO Geography
Julian Smith Men's Swimming SO Biology
Anton Svirskyi Men's Diving JR Biomedical Engineering
Jack VanDeusen Men's Swimming JR Natural Resource Conservation
Kevin Vargas Men's Swimming SR Biology
Tyler Watson Men's Swimming SR Sport Management
Maha Amer Women's Diving SR Epidemiology
Anna Auld Women's Swimming SO Tourism, Events & Recreation Management
Talia Bates Women's Swimming SR Sustainability & the Built Environment
Elise Bauer Women's Swimming JR Health Education and Behavior
Micayla Cronk Women's Swimming SO Health Education and Behavior
Leah DeGeorge Women's Swimming JR Biology
Kathleen Golding Women's Swimming SR Civil Engineering
Molly Golding Women's Swimming SO Environmental Engineering Sciences
Mary Kelley Women's Swimming SO Health Education and Behavior
Madison Kolessar Women's Swimming JR Natural Resource Conservation
Carina Lumia Women's Diving SO Health Science
Katie Mack Women's Swimming SR English
Tylor Mathieu Women's Swimming SR Psychology
Elettra Neroni Women's Diving SO Criminology
Ekaterina Nikonova Women's Swimming SO Exploring Social & Behavioral Sciences
Caroline Pagac Women's Diving JR Psychology
Olivia Peoples Women's Swimming SO Biology
Allie Piccirillo Women's Swimming SR Health Education and Behavior
Amanda Ray Women's Swimming JR Biology
Aris Runnels Women's Swimming SO Criminology
Mabel Zavaros Women's Swimming JR Geography
