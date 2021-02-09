GatorsTerritory - Gators place record-setting number on SEC Academic Honor Roll

The 2020 academic year brought challenges for every college student across the country, not to mention student-athletes, who had to juggle the same stress as a normal student on top of participating in their sports.

Florida's student-athletes managed their football season and a new virtual learning system better than any other team in SEC history.

The Gators placed 55 football players on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. In that group were 27 scholarship players and 28 walk-ons. The previous record for most student-athletes on a single honor roll was held by Arkansas who had 47. In order to be recognized on the SEC Academic Roll a student-athlete must meet the following criteria.

1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship.

3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution.

4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.





Scholarship Players on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

QB Kyle Trask - Sport Management (Graduate)

RB Malik Davis - Education Sciences

RB Nay'Quan Wright - Sport Management

WR Trent Whittemore - Sport Management

OL Richard Leonard - Telecommunication

OG Griffin McDowell - Sociology

OG Joshua Braun - Mechanical Engineering

OG William Harrod - Sport Management

OG Riley Simonds - Journalism

OT Jean Delance - African American Studies

OT Stone Forsythe - Sport Management

OT Michael Tarquin - Criminology

C Brett Heggie - Sport Management

C Kingsley Eguakun - Criminology

DE Brenton Cox - Education Sciences

DE Jeremiah Moon - Telecommunication

DE Antwaun Powell - Social & Behavioral Sciences

LB Ventrell Miller - Family, Youth & Community Sciences

LB Amari Burney - Education Sciences

LB Lacedrick Brunson - African American Studies

LB David Reese - Education Sciences

S Trey Dean - Education SciencesS Donovan Stiner - Sport ManagementS Rashad Torrence II - Social & Behavioral SciencesP Jeremy Crawshaw - Humanities & LettersP Jacob Finn - FinanceK Evan McPherson - Sociology





Walk-ons on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll

Jack Anders - Marketing

Erik Askeland - Management

Brandon Becar - Sport Management

John Brady - Sport Management

Daniel Cross - Journalism

Coleman Crozier - Food & Resource Economics

Quaylin Crum - Heath Education & Behavior

Brett Dioguardi - Sport Management (Graduate Certificate)

Kyle Engel - Construction Management

Travis Freeman - Nutritional Sciences

Chris Howard - Sport Management

Noah Keeter - Political Science

Hayden Knighton - Humanities & Letters

Luke Matthews - Construction Management

Nick Oelrich - Construction Management

Marco Ortiz - Health Education & Behavior

Justin Pelic - Bus Admin-General Studies

Austin Perry - Educational Sciences

Isaac Ricks - Construction Management

Jack Ruskell - Mechanical Engineering

William Sawyer - Mechanical Engineering

Zack Sessa - Applied Physiology & Kinesiology

Nicolas Sutton - Management

Clifford Taylor IV - Graphic Design

Trey Thompson - Biology

Joshua Tse - Biomedical Engineering

Tyler Waxman - Management

Chase Whitfield - Computer Science