GatorsTerritory - Gators place record-setting number on SEC Academic Honor Roll

Gators place record-setting number on SEC Academic Honor Roll
The 2020 academic year brought challenges for every college student across the country, not to mention student-athletes, who had to juggle the same stress as a normal student on top of participating in their sports.
Florida's student-athletes managed their football season and a new virtual learning system better than any other team in SEC history.
The Gators placed 55 football players on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll. In that group were 27 scholarship players and 28 walk-ons. The previous record for most student-athletes on a single honor roll was held by Arkansas who had 47. In order to be recognized on the SEC Academic Roll a student-athlete must meet the following criteria.
1) have a GPA of 3.00 for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
2) be on scholarship, a letterwinner or have participated on a varsity team for two years if non-scholarship.
3) have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial credit at the nominating institution.
4) have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.
Scholarship Players on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
QB Kyle Trask - Sport Management (Graduate)
RB Malik Davis - Education Sciences
RB Nay'Quan Wright - Sport Management
WR Trent Whittemore - Sport Management
OL Richard Leonard - Telecommunication
OG Griffin McDowell - Sociology
OG Joshua Braun - Mechanical Engineering
OG William Harrod - Sport Management
OG Riley Simonds - Journalism
OT Jean Delance - African American Studies
OT Stone Forsythe - Sport Management
OT Michael Tarquin - Criminology
C Brett Heggie - Sport Management
C Kingsley Eguakun - Criminology
DE Brenton Cox - Education Sciences
DE Jeremiah Moon - Telecommunication
DE Antwaun Powell - Social & Behavioral Sciences
LB Ventrell Miller - Family, Youth & Community Sciences
LB Amari Burney - Education Sciences
LB Lacedrick Brunson - African American Studies
LB David Reese - Education Sciences
S Trey Dean - Education SciencesS Donovan Stiner - Sport ManagementS Rashad Torrence II - Social & Behavioral SciencesP Jeremy Crawshaw - Humanities & LettersP Jacob Finn - FinanceK Evan McPherson - Sociology
Walk-ons on SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll
Jack Anders - Marketing
Erik Askeland - Management
Brandon Becar - Sport Management
John Brady - Sport Management
Daniel Cross - Journalism
Coleman Crozier - Food & Resource Economics
Quaylin Crum - Heath Education & Behavior
Brett Dioguardi - Sport Management (Graduate Certificate)
Kyle Engel - Construction Management
Travis Freeman - Nutritional Sciences
Chris Howard - Sport Management
Noah Keeter - Political Science
Hayden Knighton - Humanities & Letters
Luke Matthews - Construction Management
Nick Oelrich - Construction Management
Marco Ortiz - Health Education & Behavior
Justin Pelic - Bus Admin-General Studies
Austin Perry - Educational Sciences
Isaac Ricks - Construction Management
Jack Ruskell - Mechanical Engineering
William Sawyer - Mechanical Engineering
Zack Sessa - Applied Physiology & Kinesiology
Nicolas Sutton - Management
Clifford Taylor IV - Graphic Design
Trey Thompson - Biology
Joshua Tse - Biomedical Engineering
Tyler Waxman - Management
Chase Whitfield - Computer Science