The 2019-2020 college basketball season is over and several Florida players have some decisions to make: should they stay or should they go?

Not having a NCAA tournament due to the coronavirus concern does hamper a few stocks, however, these players still can make the case of at least evaluating their standing in the NBA draft. But they will not have an opportunity to audition for teams individually, or attend a combine, which can also affect your stock.

At this time there are no NBA draft projections with a Gator in the first round.

So which underclassmen may consider leaving early?

PG Andrew Nembhard

Nembhard is no stranger to the NBA Draft process. The Canadian wen through it last year but decided to return to Gainesville one more season.

This season he averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 assist and 3.0 rebounds after starting every game for Florida.

I expect the Canadian to consider going professional this season. Maybe even the European league could come calling?

F Keyontae Johnson

Johnson is undoubtedly the Gators' MVP this year. He led the team in scoring with 14.0 points per game, averaged 7.1 rebounds per contest and amassed 49 assists, 38 steals, 10 blocks and 8 double-doubles on the season. His hard work earned him a spot in the All-SEC First Team.

Johnson does need to show more consistency, but in the latest ESPN best available draft breakdown, he was ranked No. 64.

I would lean towards staying.

G Scottie Lewis

There is no question Lewis is athletic.

The freshman averaged 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game but he shined on defense racking up a team high 36 blocks and added 36 steals,.



I had him leaning towards leaving, with the idea that he would be able to show off his athleticism at the combine. However, with those off the table, Lewis’ stock is not as high as it could be.







