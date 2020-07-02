GatorsTerritory - Gators pledge Carlos Del Rio breaks down his experience at the Elite 11

The COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancelation of high school spring practices and spring games, as well as a boatload of camps across the country this year.

Although a lot was lost during the past three and a half months, things are starting to pick back up and return to a sense of normalcy. 7-on-7 camps, such as the one in Orlando this past weekend, have resumed, and the three-day Elite 11 Finals in Nashville just wrapped up on Wednesday.

One of the 20 participants at the annual event was Carlos Del Rio, who is labeled as the 16th-ranked pro-style quarterback on Rivals. The longtime Florida commit spoke with GatorsTerritory about his time at the event, the feedback he received from the coaches and much more.

"The experience was great," Del Rio said. "Got to compete against a lot of talented quarterbacks. We were out there going challenge for challenge, doing a lot of drills and definitely making each other better in order to win the drills. We were definitely pushing each other each drill."