GatorsTerritory - Gators pledge Chief Borders talks UF virtual visit, offer from Stanford

Florida Gators pledge Chief Borders saw one of his childhood dreams come true earlier this month.

Borders, who has been committed to Dan Mullen's program since last November, reeled in an offer from Stanford just over a couple of weeks ago. For everyone that follows recruiting or is informed about the difficulty of getting into a school like Stanford, they know that this is an incredible feat.

Since receiving that offer, Borders has conducted virtual visits with both Florida and Stanford.

The product out of Carrollton High School in Georgia spoke with GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender about his time with UF's staff a week ago, what his family thought of the experience and his reaction to that noteworthy offer in his recruitment.

