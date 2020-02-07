With 10 junior prospects already in the fold, the Florida Gators currently sit at No. 3 in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2021 class.

Nearly half of their commitments are not based in the Sunshine State, with a trio of pledges hailing from Georgia: Carlos Del Rio, Daejon Reynolds and Chief Borders. All three of those players were also in attendance for UF's junior day this past Saturday.

For Borders, it was his second time venturing down to Gainesville since committing to the program on Nov. 10, a day after being in the stands for their matchup with Vanderbilt.

The top-30 outside linebacker on Rivals was all smiles after logging in yet another visit to the Swamp.