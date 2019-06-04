Rivals revealed its updated 2020 Rivals100 rankings and one Florida pledge saw a huge bump.

Gervon Dexter, who was ranked 237th prior to this update, moved up over 100 spots and is now ranked No. 98 on Tuesday.

The four-star defensive end committed to Florida head coach Dan Mullen back in November. A product of Lake Wales (Fla.) High, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Dexter is a frequent visitor to the Swamp and a very vocal recruiter for the Gators.

"I always tell a lot of people: Why go out to Alabama or go out to a big school out-of-state when you can get the same thing here in Florida," he told Gators Territory after his visit this spring.

As a junior, Dexter piled up 53 tackles, nine sacks and seven forced fumbles.