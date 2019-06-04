Gators pledge Gervon Dexter in Rivals100
Rivals revealed its updated 2020 Rivals100 rankings and one Florida pledge saw a huge bump.
Gervon Dexter, who was ranked 237th prior to this update, moved up over 100 spots and is now ranked No. 98 on Tuesday.
The four-star defensive end committed to Florida head coach Dan Mullen back in November. A product of Lake Wales (Fla.) High, the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Dexter is a frequent visitor to the Swamp and a very vocal recruiter for the Gators.
"I always tell a lot of people: Why go out to Alabama or go out to a big school out-of-state when you can get the same thing here in Florida," he told Gators Territory after his visit this spring.
As a junior, Dexter piled up 53 tackles, nine sacks and seven forced fumbles.
The rankings also include several of UF's targets including: five-star running back and Clemson commit, Demarckus Bowman, five-star defensive end Sav'ell Smalls, four-star safety and Oregon pledge Avantae Williams, four-star wide receiver Marcus Rosemy, four-star defensive end Zykevious Walker, four-star defensive end and Miami pledge Samuel Anaele, and four-star athlete EJ Smith.
Florida targets: four-star defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, four-star offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and four-star defensive tackle Timothy Smith also moved up the rankings to make it into the new Rivals100 rankings.
Stay with Gators Territory as we continue to follow the latest on the recruiting trail.