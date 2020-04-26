OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

Dan Mullen and company were on a hot streak on the trail in 2020 prior to the coronavirus pandemic impacting college visits for at least another month.

Before a dead period was implemented by the NCAA in the middle of March, Florida had been rewarded with commitments from a half-dozen junior prospects this year.

One of those verbal pledges was out-of-state defensive end Justus Boone, who joined their 2021 class on Feb. 26.

GatorsTerritory spoke with the product out of Sumter (S.C.) to discuss his commitment to Florida, his contact with the staff and which other schools are catching his attention.



"It's still the same thing as far as where they have me playing at," Boone said of what's keeping him locked in with UF. "I just like how they have me fitting in at their defense as a true d-end. It's one of the schools that does have my major. Just the environment itself, it still kind of sits well with me."