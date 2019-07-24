The blue-chip defender has received early praise as a potential top 10 pick in the NFL Draft next year, namely from Bleacher Report's lead draft analyst Matt Miller, among others.

Let's start with what's obvious: Cornerback C.J. Henderson returns for his junior season and his second year as a full-time starter. The 2020 NFL Draft is nine months from now, yet the expectation is that this should be Henderson's final season in orange and blue.

Gators Territory previously outlined the Gators linebacker corps, arguably the deepest position across the defense. With the secondary, there's loads of talent at the top, but there's plenty of unknowns and question marks when looking at the two-deep and what a rotation could look like.

To cap off our Florida Gators position battle preview, we'll take a look at UF's star-studded secondary and the expectation level for the group this year.

#Florida CB CJ Henderson is a prototype of what we look for at the position. 6'1", physical, good length, quick twitch, can run in phase. He'll be CB1 to start the season on my draft list.

Doing more work on this cornerback class and it’s really setting up to be a deep group. Better than last year for sure. Could see Okudah (Ohio State) ranked top 5 and Henderson (Florida) top 10

Henderson posted elite in-depth statistics in his 2018 campaign. Pro Football Focus has him down for allowing a 49.4 passer rating when targeted, a reception once every 19.1 coverage snaps, 18 receptions total on the year, and zero touchdowns.

As Gators Territory noted in our film room breakdown of Henderson's game, a QB's passer rating would be 39.6 if he threw the ball into the dirt at every snap. Essentially, there isn't much of a difference in targeting Henderson, and throwing an incomplete pass.

While Henderson is the headliner in the Gators secondary, redshirt sophomore Marco Wilson is set to return from a torn ACL he suffered early in the 2018 season.

It's hard to set expectations to the level of his 2017 true freshman season, where he started all 11 games and recorded 10 defended passes, because his ACL recovery kept him out of contact drills in the spring. Wilson should be eased into action during fall camp, but Wilson is expected to start opposite of Henderson against Miami on August 24th.

Florida was teased with the idea of starting both Henderson and Wilson outside last year and hosting one of, if not the most, dynamic CB duo in the nation last year. Whether Wilson will be able to get back to previous form or not has yet to be determined, that tease is present once again to start the 2019 season.

At STAR, the Gators nickel cornerback position, sophomore Trey Dean III is set to replace Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. Gardner-Johnson played STAR for the Gators in 2018, and recorded four interceptions, two pass breakups, three sacks, and nine tackles for loss at the position.

That production led to Gardner-Johnson's fourth round NFL Draft selection, and high standards that Dean is expected to meet after starting the majority of his true freshman season at cornerback.

At the boundary, Dean intercepted a pass a defended six in total, displaying a knack for playing the ball. His athleticism and ball skills should transition smoothly to STAR, where he'll not only cover, but also set the edge against the run and rush the passer.

The cornerback and STAR positions are set to make plays in 2019, but the safeties are far from it at the time. In the spring, junior Brad Stewart Jr. and senior Jeawon Taylor competed at free safety, with junior Donovan Stiner playing strong. However, these safeties had plenty of mishaps in the Orange and Blue Game and there are questions going forward.

Back at STAR, sophomore John Huggins also stood out in spring, including recording a pick six in the Orange and Blue Game. While Dean III appears to have the edge to start at STAR, Huggins is going to demand playing time this season.

If safety remains a question mark during camp and at the beginning of the season, perhaps Dean or Huggins could get time at safety as well - both were originally recruited at the position.

Dean is a very fluid athlete, and his movement skills and coverage ability would fit well at free safety. Huggins has ball skills of his own, as well as a love for physical football. He could fill in at strong safety in a pinch with his skillset. The Gators may not want to move Dean and/or Huggins to safety after recently plugging both in at STAR, but if the safety group can't rebound early on in fall camp, the staff may not have a choice but to move one of the two.

When it comes to depth, safety would be better off if one of the STARs made a transition to safety, with Stiner, Taylor, and Stewart all providing plenty of experience. Cornerback, however, would have to depend on a lot of youth and unproven talent in a situation where someone gets injured.

Following sophomore Brian Edwards' announcement of intending to transfer, and losing 5-star incoming freshman Chris Steele to USC via transfer, the primary depth at cornerback is redshirt junior C.J. McWilliams, and incoming freshmen Kaiir Elam and Jaydon Hill.

McWilliams has been inconsistent in coverage during his Gators career, but tallied four defended passes throughout the 2018 season, and his experience will be valuable for the younger depth pieces.

Elam - who is cousins with former Gators safety Matt Elam - was considered a top 10 cornerback in the 2019 class and a Rivals100 player. He possesses elite length that, paired with his polished technique, make him a really intriguing boundary cornerback and a man-coverage weapon.

Hill early-enrolled and was present at spring camp, but was limited as he recovers from his torn ACL, which he suffered in high school. Once he is healthy, he will be an immediate depth piece with Elam and McWilliams.

Florida better hope that the injury bug flies away from the secondary this year. The starting talent is perhaps the most impressive across the roster, at least at cornerback and STAR - losing any of those three starters would be a huge loss.

And when it comes to plugging in depth in case of an injury, Florida will be depending on a whole lot of youth to step into some big shoes.