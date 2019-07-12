The running back group is filled with diverse talent, and considering that the Gators ran the ball on 59.21% of plays last year (per TeamRankings.com), the expectation is that multiple running backs will contribute heavily in 2019.

After breaking down the competition for QB2 yesterday, we continue the Gators position battle preview by looking at the running backs.

Senior Lamical Perine, who led the team with 826 rushing yards on 134 attempts, with seven touchdowns, is expected to lead to pack. His contribution in the passing game - 13 receptions for 170 yards and a score - earned the senior back a 73.9 receiving grade by PFF, which ranks 4th among returning SEC RBs who had 15+ targets.

Davis reportedly looked healthy and "confident" during spring sessions. So long as he can continue to be just that, Florida will rely on him.

Redshirt sophomore Malik Davis gave Florida fans a taste of his game-changing speed during the 2017 season, where he recorded 526 yards on 79 carries, finding the endzone twice. However, Davis has had his share of lower body injuries, tearing his ACL in 2017 and breaking his foot early last year.

True sophomore running back Dameon Pierce enjoyed a productive first season in orange and blue last year, and hopes to build upon that showing going forward. His 424 yards on 69 carries ranked 4th on the team last year. He scored two touchdowns.

Perine, Davis, and Pierce will be Florida's "three-headed monster" at running back in 2019. But, how can Florida feed so many mouths at a position where, typically, only one player sees the field at a time?

For one, Florida can incorporate two-RB sets into the offense to keep defenses on their toes with contrasting run styles in the same backfield. Florida could go a couple of different ways with this approach, such as putting Perine and Davis on the field at the same time to threaten shiftiness between the tackles with the former and track speed to get outside with the latter.

Davis and Pierce would be a similar combo, but Pierce brings a more violent, bruising rushing attack between the tackles. Either way, teams will have to prepare for an assortment of rushing calls with two backs on the field at the same time. Since all three players have different play styles, defenses couldn't risk jumping the gun.

And obviously, snaps will be split up throughout the year, much like last year between Perine and Jordan Scarlett, with Pierce taking cleanup duties. Bet the under on any backs topping 175 carries, so long as all three remain healthy, rather than any back becoming a true bell-cow.

Much like the passing game, head coach Dan Mullen will spread out carries to keep legs fresh, and defenses on their toes.

Perine should be the early down back in one-back sets, with Davis likely entering the field on 3rd-and-longs, and Pierce on the field on short conversion downs. To keep defenses honest, this down schedule won't be set in stone, but it's a logical setup when factoring in each RBs play-style.

Despite a true breakout season last year, Perine only received 35.4% of Florida's true carries (not including QB runs) in 2018. Scarlett wasn't even a full point behind, at 34.6%, and Pierce earned 18.2%. The remaining 11.8% was spread out among other skill players.

That number should go up slightly for Perine as Davis will likely be eased into action, considering his injury history. Pierce is certainly the tertiary option in the run game at this point, but his ability will be counted on in the situations previously mentioned. Projecting a 40% Perine, 30% Davis, 20-25% Pierce split seems fair, and leaving 5-10% of the carries for other skill players.

Kadarius Toney took 5.6% of the true carries last year himself, but that number should decrease this year with the Gators looking to incorporate him as a three-down receiver.

The Florida Gators should have one of the most balanced, yet effective, rushing attacks in college football this upcoming season. The variance in rushing styles among the group will open up an abundance of ways to move the ball throughout Mullen's second year calling the plays.



