GatorsTerritory - Gators postpone non-conference games as Johnson continues to improve

The next time UF steps on the hardwood, it'll probably be against an SEC opponent.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin made the announcement via social media on Thursday that the three remaining non-conference games against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19, Florida A&M on Dec. 20, and James Madison on Dec. 22 will be postponed.

The Gators have now postponed four-straight games following the horrific collapse of Keyontae Johnson against Florida State on Dec. 12.

Despite concerning beginnings, Johnson has been steadily improving, according to updates from the school and his family over the past few days.

"Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health," Stricklin said. "He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and well-wishes."

It's clear that the situation has been mentally draining on everyone within the men's basketball program and giving the team added time off is the right decision moving forward.

Florida's next scheduled game will be against conference foe Vanderbilt in Nashville on Dec. 30.

"This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae's family, friends and teammates," Stricklin said. "Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year."



