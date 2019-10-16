GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida defense is not taking any chances.

The No. 9 Gators will travel to South Carolina this weekend, where they are set to face off a team that has some uncertainty at the quarterback position.

The Gamecocks' starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski suffered a sprained knee Saturday against Georgia. He missed the entire second half, however, was back at practice Tuesday.

According to South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, Hilinski is 'full go.'

“I think he will be fine for Saturday,” Muschamp told reporters on Tuesday.

However, on Wednesday the South Carolina head coach gave off some mixed signals in his SEC teleconference. Although he seemed to suggest that the quarterback was fine, he also stated that he was yet to be "officially cleared" by the medical staff.

Dakereon Joyner finished the game for Hillinsk in the upset win over UGAi. He completed 6-of-12 passes for 39 yards and rushed for 28 yards.

Since there remains so much uncertainty at the position, the Florida defense is preparing for both Joyner and Hilinski.

"Both of them are pretty good quarterbacks," said defensive tackle Adam Shuler. "Second guy [Joyner]is a pretty good runner, first guy [Hilinski] is good in the pocket and is a good passing quarterback. We're game-planning against both of them, so whoever plays we'll be ready.

"Their obviously different in their styles of play, but at the end of the day, they really run the same offense," explained defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. "So we've got to work to stop their offense and eliminate the things that they do well. and then understand that they'll probably tweak it relative to who the quarterback is.

"But really work on doing a good job of understanding their offense and what we need to do to stop it and really just playing well against their offense."

Hilinski stepped up for South Carolina after Jake Bentley suffered a broken foot against North Carolina, ending his season.

So far this year, Hilinski has passed for 1,028 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. The true freshman has completed 62.8 percent of his throws, which is good for eighth in the SEC.

"He's a great player to be that young," said versatile defender Amari Burney. "He can throw the ball, sometimes run the ball, but his knee injury slowed him down on Saturday. But we looking forward to playing both of the quarterbacks on Saturday."

Joyner entered the season as the third-string quarterback, however, prior to Saturday's game, the redshirt freshman started repping at wide receiver - a position he played at in the first four games.

He is now a full time quarterback. A quarterback that ran for some key first downs against the Bulldogs last weekend.

"He a little bit like KT [Kadarius Toney], you know a little, quick guy," said Burney. "He play receiver, so you know, he's a quarterback but he plays receiver so he can shake us, run the ball and things like that, do read options and things like that just like Emory [Jones], so we see him like Emory."



According to Burney, going up against guys like Jones and Toney will only help the Florida defense prepare for Joyner.

"Every day in practice we go against them. Emory in practice, running, shaking, trying to run through people, he gives you just a different aspect to the game. So just practicing with Emory and going through scout team, things like that, I think we'll be ready."



The Gators defense is coming off a disappointing performance against LSU. They are ready to bounce back on Saturday and execute the game plan.

“With quarterbacks, they have two different styles, so, yeah, it makes it harder to prepare for," said safety Donovan Stiner. "But, I mean, we’re used to grinding it out, so I think Coach Grantham will have a good game plan ready for us, and we’ll be able to execute it.”