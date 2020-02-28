GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida fans will be able to see some of their veterans in action one more time.

The Gators will hold Pro Day at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on March 31, with the on-field portion of the event open to the public.

The players expected to participate include: DL Luke Ancrum, OL Nick Buchanan, WR Tyrie Cleveland, DL/OLB Jonathan Greenard, WR Josh Hammond, DB CJ Henderson, WR Van Jefferson, RB Lamical Perine, LB David Reese II, TE Andres Salvidar, DL Adam Shuler, WR Freddie Swain, DB Jaewan Taylor, LS Jacob Tilghman, P Tommy Townsend and DL Jabari Zuniga.

Although Jefferson is one to watch, since according to reports from Adam Schefter, the former Florida wide receiver will miss the rest of the NFL combine after a physical revealed that he had a Jones fracture in his right foot. He is set to undergo surgery and his recovery expected to be 6-8 weeks.

Schedule:

8:30 a.m. in SEZ Weight Room – Measurements, Bench Press, Vertical Jump (NFL personnel will be permitted to view this portion of the event.)

9:00 a.m. Gate 18 to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for General Public open

9:30 a.m. inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Broad Jump, 40-Yard Dash, Shuttle Drills

11 a.m. inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium – Position Specific On-Field Workouts

Admission to the event will be free. According to a press release, UF says parking will be available on the east side of the North Lawn of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Fans access the lawn via Fletcher Dr.

The event would move inside the indoor practice facility if there is a threat of inclement weather.