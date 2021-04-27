GatorsTerritory - Gators projections for NFL Draft

In just a few days Roger Goddell will walk across a stage and stand behind a podium. The words that will come out of his mouth will be the culmination of years of hard work and the realization of dreams for the hundreds of players that are selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Florida Gators have more than a dozen NFL prospects in this year's draft with Kyle Pitts expected to be a top 10 pick, Kyle Trask expected to be the first Gator quarterback drafted since Tim Tebow. The NFL Draft process can be hectic with information, misinformation, smoke screens, and more mock drafts than you can count Gators Territory wanted to compile it all into one place to break down the Florida Gators' 2021 NFL Draft class. We used NFL.com's draft projections to create our list, there are more draft-eligible players that could get drafted but are not projected to be at this point.

Kyle Pitts

Projected: Top 10 pick After one of the most productive seasons in Florida football history, Kyle Pitts is viewed alongside Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as one of the surest picks in the entire draft. Pitts' breakout campaign in 2020 — 43 catches and 12 touchdowns — earned him the John Mackey Award and millions of dollars. Pitts could go as high as No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons, while most expect he won't make it past the Miami Dolphins at No. 6

Kadarius Toney

Projected: Late first round A year ago at this time, Kadarius Toney wasn't being thought of as a serious NFL Draft prospect. Then Toney went from a seldom-used gadget player to leading the Gators with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, showing his transformation into a true receiving threat. Toney is an atypical slot receiver in the NFL but a lot of teams view him in the same mold as the Kansas City Chief's receiver Tyrek Hill. Toney's pro day only fueled those perceptions and could land him in the first round on Thursday.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYXZvcml0ZSBzbG8tbW8gY2xpcCBvZiAyMDIxIGRyYWZ0IGN5Y2xl LiBEb27igJl0IHNlZSBhbnkgd2F5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vR2F0b3JzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdhdG9yc0ZC PC9hPiBXUiBLYWRhcml1cyBUb25leSBtYWtlcyBpdCBvdXQgb2YgZmlyc3Qg cm91bmQgbmV4dCBUaHVyc2RheS4gUGxheW1ha2luZyBwb3RlbnRpYWwgaXMg c3BlY2lhbCBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBmZmlj aWFsQzJOP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkAwZmZpY2lhbEMyTjwvYT4u IOKaoe+4j/Cflbnwn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mZXE1akFK Y2dzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZmVxNWpBSmNnczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBKaW0gTmFneSAoQEppbU5hZ3lfU0IpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmltTmFneV9TQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NDQ5NzgxMTQ5NzA0NjAx OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kyle Trask

Projected: 2nd-3rd round Trask may have the best story in the draft this year and he just completed one of the best seasons a quarterback has ever had at the University of Florida. There are two types of teams in the NFL, those with a franchise quarterback and teams looking for a franchise quarterback. Trask is generally viewed as the 6th quarterback that will come off the board in this draft. We like his fit New England, New Orleans or Pittsburgh.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QZXl0b24gTWFubmluZyBzdXJwcmlzZWQgS3lsZSBUcmFzayBkdXJp bmcgaGlzIFFCMjEgaW50ZXJ2aWV3IHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LaXJrSGVyYnN0cmVpdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AS2lya0hlcmJzdHJlaXQ8L2E+IPCfmIIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rdHJhc2s5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrdHJh c2s5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vamxVWE82UDQycCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2psVVhPNlA0MnA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIG9u IEVTUE4gKEBFU1BOTkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0VTUE5ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzEzODQ1MzczODAzNTk3MDQ1Nzk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Stone Forsythe

Projected: 3rd round You can't teach 6-8 and 307 pounds with the athleticism that Forsythe exhibits in pass protection. That, coupled with an impressive pro day performance has turned Forsythe's draft stock in a positive direction. He started 25 games for Florida at left tackle, where he projects to play, eventually, at the next level. Forsythe fits in well with a pass-first team.

Marco Wilson

Projected: 4th round Wilson arrived at Florida and immediately earned a starting role before his sophomore season was ended in the second week against Kentucky due to an ACL injury. Wilson returned to his senior season with underwhelming results but showed his potential and athleticism with an astounding pro day.

Shawn Davis

Projected: 5th-6th round Davis is a hard-hitting safety that had some trouble staying on the field at times while at Florida. He has the size, speed, and attitude you need to excel at the position but had to pull out of his pro day with a hamstring injury, but luckily nothing long term.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIG5ld3MgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0dhdG9yc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHYXRvcnNGQjwv YT4gUyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NkYXZqcj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2RhdmpyPC9hPiAtLSBTaGF3biB0b2xkIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vWmlnRnJhY2Fzc2k/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFppZ0ZyYWNhc3NpPC9hPiAmYW1wOyBtZSBvbiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Npcml1c1hNTkZMP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTaXJpdXNYTU5GTDwvYT4gdGhhdCBoZSYjMzk7 cyAxMDAgcGVyY2VudCBoZWF0aHkgYWZ0ZXIgc3VmZmVyaW5nIGEgaGFtc3Ry aW5nIGluanVyeSBkdXJpbmcgdGhlIFVGIHBybyBkYXkuIFNheXMgaXQgbG9v a2VkIHdvcnNlIHRoYW4gaXQgYWN0dWFsbHkgd2FzICZhbXA7IGhlJiMzOTtz IGJhY2sgcnVubmluZyBhZ2FpbiBnZXR0aW5nIHJlYWR5IGZvciB0aGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTERyYWZ0P3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWxleCBNYXJ2ZXogKEBhbGV4bWFydmV6KSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FsZXhtYXJ2ZXovc3RhdHVzLzEzODYw MjgwNTIzODQyMTA5NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjQs IDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

TJ Slaton

Projected: 6th-7th round With the NFL going more and more pass-happy, Slaton is a value pick later in the draft. A big, athletic defensive tackle who can get after the passer, take on double teams, and create for others, Slaton will make some team happy when he's picked on the third day of the draft.

Trevon Grimes

Projected: 5th-7th round Grimes had his most productive season in his final year in Gainesville catching 38 passes for 589 yards and nine touchdowns. Grimes showed his speed and started to really play like a receiver of his size, going up and using his height and length to his advantage.

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JtZXIgZml2ZS1zdGFyIEZsb3JpZGEgV1IgVHJldm9uIEdyaW1l cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZXZvbmdyaW1lczg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyZXZvbmdyaW1lczg8L2E+IGltcHJl c3NlZCBhdCB0aGlzIHllYXImIzM5O3MgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9zZW5pb3Jib3dsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBzZW5p b3Jib3dsPC9hPiA8YnI+PGJyPldoZXJlIGRvIHlvdSB0aGluayBoZSB3aWxs IGdvIGluIHRoaXMgeWVhciYjMzk7cyBORkwgRHJhZnQ/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yV0pBWlIzS21PIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMldKQVpS M0ttTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xMzc2MDM1MDY3 MzMyNDIzNjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI4LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Evan McPherson