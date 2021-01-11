GatorsTerritory - Gators punter Jacob Finn enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida senior punter Jacob Finn has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells GatorsTerritory.

During the 2020 season, the Jacksonville native started all 12 games and punted 26 times for an average of 46.3 yards. His longest punt of the season was 67 yards and it took place during the regular season finale against LSU.

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound Finn saw action in 2018 as well, recording punts against Florida State and Idaho.

Some of the additional UF players who recently entered the transfer portal are linebackers James Houston IV and Jesiah Pierre and cornerback Chester Kimbrough.

