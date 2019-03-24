On Saturday, one of the Florida Gators’ top tight end targets in the 2020 cycle made the trek to UF for the first time in his recruitment.

Roswell (Ga.) product John Copenhaver journeyed down to Gainesville and observed the team’s preparation for their upcoming spring game.

What stood out to Copenhaver during his visit, however, were the elements of the school he was able to see once Florida concluded their practice.