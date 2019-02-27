Gators push all the right buttons with newly-offered TE Jonathan Odom
There was no doubting the emotion level was going to be high once Jonathan Odom returned to the Swamp, but the fast-rising tight end witnessed his excitement level reach a whole other level prior to wrapping up his visit on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Odom, who reeled in eight touchdowns as a junior at Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit, now has the opportunity to pattern his recruitment after his father following a game-changing offer from the Gators.
Joined by his parents and grandparents, Odom is the son of former Florida captain and All-American offensive lineman, Jason Odom.
