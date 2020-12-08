GatorsTerritory - Gators putting Alabama on the back-burner, focus in on LSU

They may wear purple and gold, with three letters above a Tiger on their gold helmets but it may as well be a Halloween costume.

The LSU team that will travel to Gainesville this weekend is a shell of the 2019 team that ran the table on the way to a National Championship and are limping in off of their worst loss to Alabama since 1922.

That 2019 team won an SEC, a National Championship, Heisman, Biletnikoff, Thorpe, Coach of the Year, Offensive Line of the Year, and many more awards. They ran up a huge tab and each Saturday they’re paying for the dream season.

This week the Florida Gators started to rack up those honors, with four players garnering semi-finalist nods to six different national awards. The Gators won’t go undefeated this year, but there are a lot of parallels to the 2019 Tigers and this edition of the Florida Gators.

With a date already on the books with top=ranked Alabama in Atlanta for the SEC crown, are the Gators in danger of overlooking LSU? Is it even possible to overlook a cross-divisional rival?

“This is Florida-LSU. This is a big football game,” offensive coordinator Brian Johnson said Monday night. “If you have a problem getting up for this game, that’s a you problem.”

Counterpoint: After beating Georgia it looks like, from the outside, that Florida already started looking towards an eventual matchup with Alabama. Dan Mullen called a 38-17 win at Vanderbilt “ho-hum.” The following week Florida trailed in the first half to Kentucky before a Kadarius Toney punt return touchdown, and last week the Gators’ offense sputtered while the defense gave up two late scores to turn a 31-7 game into a 31-19 victory that didn’t sit well.

“I think we missed a lot of opportunities last week,” Mullen said. “I think we had three possessions start on the plus side of the field with zero points, I mean you should be 100% at that. So, I think we left 21 points out there on the field that we should have had.”

There is a revenge factor, perhaps. Nick Saban said as much prior to the Crimson Tide’s complete and utter 55-17 dismantling of LSU last week. The Tide racked up 650 yards and dominated from the coin flip until the final tick of the game clock. Like, I said, this isn’t your typical LSU team.

In 2019 Florida traveled to Death Valley and the Gators even had a lead in the third quarter. LSU went on to win the game 42-28 but it was much closer than the final score. Can the Gators draw on the disappointment of that game to fuel them this week?