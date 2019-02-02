UF QB commit Anthony Richardson will not shy away from the competition
All of Florida's eight commits were on hand for Florida's highly-anticipated junior day on Saturday, and as expected, also took on the role of recruiter with several key targets in attendance, incl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news