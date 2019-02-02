Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 17:05:53 -0600') }} football Edit

UF QB commit Anthony Richardson will not shy away from the competition

Pvogrfwakromcouvycs8
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

All of Florida's eight commits were on hand for Florida's highly-anticipated junior day on Saturday, and as expected, also took on the role of recruiter with several key targets in attendance, incl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}